What is thrush: Major symptoms and home remedies to get relief   

Thrush, also called oral thrush and medically termed as Candidiasis, is a very common yeast infection that’s caused by Candida Albicans-a group of fungi that lives in the body, particularly in the throat, mouth, vagina, and gut. The condition occurs when the normal flora in these areas gets imbalanced and further causes the overgrowth of fungus.

It is important to note that yeast infections that develop in the mouth are called thrush, whereas yeast infections of the vagina are termed as vaginitis.

Symptoms of oral yeast infection

Symptoms include loss of taste, pain, and redness. (Photo via Freepik)

While the condition is mostly harmless and can be easily managed by a variety of remedies, it can develop uncomfortable symptoms, including:

difficulty swallowing and eating

white-colored lesions on the tongue or roof of the mouth

loss of taste

redness around the mouth

mild bleeding

In the case of vaginitis, you can notice symptoms like, itching or burning sensation in the genitals, painful intercourse, swelling and redness, skin rash, sores, and discharge.

Effective home remedies for thrush

While several medications can help clear the infection, home remedies can be effective, too. This can be done either by over-the-counter creams and ointments or certain alternative therapies.

Here are some of the best remedies you can try at home:

Salt water rinse

One of the most effective home remedies for oral thrush is a saltwater rinse. This is because salt has cleansing and antiseptic properties that help clear out yeast infections from the mouth. Rinsing your mouth with salt water can provide you quick relief from uncomfortable symptoms.

To use this remedy, mix ½ teaspoon of salt in one cup of warm water and rinse your mouth with the solution. Spit out and rinse again with plain water.

Salt water rinse is effective for oral yeast infection. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Baking soda rinse

Rinsing your mouth with baking soda can also kill infection and cure oral yeast infection. Baking soda also called sodium bicarbonate, can eliminate fungal agents from the mouth and prevent infections that cause thrush.

To use this remedy, mix half a tablespoon of baking soda in a cup of water and rinse your mouth thoroughly with the solution. Repeat the remedy thrice a day.

Yogurt or probiotic supplements

Yogurt is rich in good bacteria cultures that prevent candida fungus from spreading. Consuming yogurt helps restore the balance of good bacteria in the mouth and the digestive system and also prevents gut issues. Moreover, if you are having problems swallowing food due to pain and lesions in the mouth, eating yogurt can be quite relaxing as it's soft and easily gets swallowed.

However, just remember to consume unsweetened yogurt as sugar can trigger thrush and worsen your symptoms. If you don’t like yogurt, take probiotic supplements as instructed on the label of the product.

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric contains powerful compounds that are anti-inflammatory and antiseptic. A study suggests that curcumin may cure yeast infection as the compounds are extremely powerful against albicans and non-albicans agents of Candida.

One of the best ways to use turmeric for oral thrush is to mix it with warm milk. Just add a few pinches of turmeric and black pepper to 1 cup of milk or water and heat the mixture. Consume it every day to get relief.

Turmeric can prevent the infection from spreading. (Photo via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains antioxidants and essential fatty acids. It is also considered a natural soother ingredient as it helps with a variety of infections, including oral yeast infection. This home remedy has been used for many years to treat infections in the body and mouth.

To use coconut oil as a remedy for oral thrush, take one tablespoon of oil in your mouth and swish it for a few minutes. Spit it out and don’t drink or eat anything for at least 30 minutes.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) also is rich in antifungal properties that help with yeast infection. Consuming it daily can help fight fungal infection and prevent oral thrush.

To use this remedy, take a glass of water and add half a tablespoon of ACV. Add honey (optional) and sip the mixture slowly. However, since ACV is quite acidic, consult a doctor before using it especially if you have conditions like acid reflux or digestive problems.

Apple cider vinegar can provide relief from painful thrush symptoms. (Photo via Freepik)

For most people, oral yeast infection isn’t a serious condition as it can be easily managed by home remedies. But, in cases where the infection is serious or spreading, it’s best to consult a doctor.

If your child has a yeast infection, talk with a pediatrician before using any of the above-mentioned home remedies.

Poll : 0 votes