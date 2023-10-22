Insomnia is a slow-emerging epidemic that affects a large portion of global pollution. There are many types of insomnia, each with a unique set of features and related difficulties.

Insomnia is characterised by problems with falling asleep, while sleeping or getting up soon without being able to fallback soon. When you see a recurring pattern, it requires support from your family and a habit assessment. The many types of insomnia are serious.

Always talk to your general practitioner if your insomnia lasts more than three months or whenever you feel that your sleep is getting routinely disrupted. Sleep disorders have become increasingly common and problematic.

Sleep disorders are marked by various disruptions in sleep cycles. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

What are the various types of insomnia?

The types of insomnia can differ in their frequency, impact and timing. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

To acquire profound nature into the various types of insomnia, it's of utmost importance to recognize their signs. Depending on the type, the treatment is also likely to differ for these sleep disorders:

#1 Primary insomnia

Among the types of insomnia, primary insomnia is the most common. Primary insomnia is typically associated with stress, lifestyle choices and poor sleep cycles.

Individuals with this disorder faces sleep disturbances that's not primarily linked to any coexisting medical condition.

#2 Secondary Insomnia

Which types of insomnia do you know about? (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

In this form of insomnia, it's typically a cause of a coexisting medical condition, like asthma, chronic pain or even depression. Getting to the source of the cause offers better treatment and can eliminate the condition.

#3 Acute insomnia

Acute insomnia is typically brief and is mostly set off by a particular experience, like a loss of a loved one, crucial presentation or alterations in daily routines. It gets resolved by itself as soon the trigger is taken care of.

#4 Chronic insomnia

This type of insomnia exists for a longer amount of time, unlike acute insomnia. It lasts for months or even years and can greatly affect a person's overall health and life.

#5 Onset insomnia

The types of insomnia can in varying amounts affect someone's life. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

This type involves difficulty initiating the sleep cycle. This makes it very challenging for people to fall asleep at the beginning of the night, resulting in low energy and irregular routines.

#6 Maintenance insomnia

Individuals battling maintenance insomnia struggle to remain sleep and wake up very frequently along the night. It's also important to know that they may find it easy to fall asleep, while staying asleep is a challenge.

#7 Terminal insomnia

Terminal insomnia is typically characterized by waking up too early in the morning and being unable to get back to sleep. That can be very stressful, as the individual's body may still require more rest but is not able to go back to sleep.

Are there any rare types of insomnia?

There are also rare types of insomnia that put people at risk. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

Yes, like any other mental health condition, even insomnia can have rare manifestations:

A. Familial fatal insomnia (FFI)

Familial fetal insomnia is a rare genetic disorder which is distinguished by continuous worsening insomnia that impact one's physical and cognitive health greatly. The symptoms generally subside in a year or two.

B. Kleine-Levin syndrome (KLS)

Also known as "sleeping beauty syndrome," KLS is a rare disorder which results in people facing executive sleepiness. It may also lead to episodes of altered behavior that lasts for days to come.

C. Non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder

This rare disorder disrupts the internal body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, of the individual.

It results in drifted sleep-wake cycle that's out of sync in a 24-hour time window and is more prevalent in blind individuals.

Understanding the ways in which insomnia may manifest is crucial for seeking appropriate treatment and improving sleep quality, eventually leading to a healthier and more restful life.

Gaining a clear understanding of various types of insomnia is essential for being open to the necessary treatment options. One of the most common types of therapy used for the treatment of sleep disorders is cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.