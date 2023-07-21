Which one is a healthier choice: Coffee vs energy drinks?

Two popular choices, coffee and energy drinks, have become go-to options for many seeking that extra dose of alertness. However, the debate over which one is better continues to intrigue health enthusiasts and experts alike.

In this article, we delve into the comparison between the two choices, focusing on their caffeine content and respective impact on overall health and well-being.

Coffee vs energy drinks

Cafe speciality beverages have additional sugar. (Image via Pexels/Malidate Van)

Which beverage is best for staying up late? Coffee is a better choice for staying up late. Its caffeine concentration is typically higher than that of energy drinks.

Furthermore, the extra sugar in energy drinks increases the likelihood of sugar crashes, potentially reversing the initial stimulation. When it comes to long-lasting energy from a beverage, basic black is simply superior.

Calories

Coffee contains extremely few calories because it is primarily water. A shot of espresso, for example, comprises two calories, whereas an average cup without cream or sugars may contain up to five calories.

However, keep an eye on the nutrition details for different types of drinks. It doesn't take much sugar or more ingredients to increase the calorie count. Energy drinks are high in calories.

Most 16 oz cans of major brands (such as Monster or Rockstar) have more than 200 calories. It's worth noting for anyone worried about nutrition that most of those calories come from sugar. According to the CDC, sugar-sweetened beverages account for 6-7% of an adult's daily calorie intake in the United States.

Sugar

Excessive added sugar consumption can contribute to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. The American Heart Association advises men to limit their daily sugar intake to 36 grams (9 teaspoons) and women to 25 grams (6 teaspoons). Coffee, in its natural form, is free of sugar.

However, specialty drinks from cafes may contain added sugar, making it essential to monitor your sugar consumption. Opting for espresso is a safer choice, but if you prefer a milder taste, consider exploring healthier alternatives to sweeten your brew.

Meanwhile, energy drinks are known for their high sugar content, with some popular brands containing up to 80 grams of sugar in a 16 oz can. While sugar-free energy drinks with artificial sweeteners may seem like a better option, be cautious, as they can foster sugar cravings and addictive behaviors.

Nutrients

Coffee contains beneficial nutrients like antioxidants, caffeine, magnesium and potassium, which have been linked to health advantages like preventing neurodegenerative diseases and reducing risk of type 2 diabetes.

Meanwhile, energy drinks have additional ingredients like guarana, ginseng and taurine, which offer potential benefits like reducing inflammation and supporting cardiovascular health. B vitamins, essential in energy drinks, aid in metabolism and neurotransmitter production.

Is coffee healthier than energy drinks?

Consider a good old-fashioned cup of espresso for an energy boost. (Image via Unsplash/Thom Masat)

Though energy drinks aren’t all bad, an espresso is the better choice. When it comes to coffee, the possible health benefits and ability to limit the number of additives exceed the trace levels of minerals and sugar crash normally associated with energy drinks.

When seeking an energy boost, consider opting for a good old cup of coffee. It not only provides a substantial amount of caffeine but also has fewer calories and no added sugar.

With its natural health benefits and the option to customize your brew, espresso or an Americano stands tall as the superior choice for an energizing drink. So the next time you need that pick-me-up, make it a cup of joe.