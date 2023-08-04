Who is Ashley Summers? Indiana mom of 2 dies from water toxicity in a bizarre incident

Ashley Summers, the mother of two from Indiana in the United States, passed away after drinking too much water.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, 35-year-old Ashley Summers was at Lake Freeman with her husband and two young girls when she started to feel extremely thirsty. She quickly drank several water bottles. According to her family, Ashley Summers complained of feeling dizzy and having a persistent headache.

Her family hurried her to the IU Health Arnett Hospital, but water intoxication claimed her life before she could regain consciousness.

What caused Ashley Summers’ death?

Experts recommend not to drink more than a liter of water in one hour. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Ashley Summers collapsed in her garage after arriving home, was transported to the hospital, and never fully recovered. Her family was informed by the doctors that she had died from water toxicity.

Ashley’s brother, Devon Miller, told WRTV:

"It was a shock to all of us. When they first started talking about water toxicity. It was like this is a thing?"

He continued:

"Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes. I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day."

What causes water toxicity?

Overhydration is a rare occurrence. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

When a person consumes too much water, an electrolyte imbalance develops in the body, which is known as water toxicity, water intoxication, or water poisoning. In extreme circumstances, this condition may be risky and even fatal.

Water poisoning is relatively uncommon and more likely to happen in circumstances where people get overhydrated, such as when some endurance athletes drink too much water during protracted races or when people compete in water-drinking competitions. Overhydration results from consuming more fluids than the kidneys can excrete in an hour.

How to prevent water toxicity

The following advice will help you avoid water toxicity:

Drink when thirsty: Pay attention to your body's natural cues and drink water when you're feeling thirsty. Drinking when you're thirsty helps keep the right water balance in your body because thirst is an excellent indicator that your body needs water.

Avoid drinking too much water: Resist the impulse to drink too much water, especially in short bursts. Drink small amounts of water throughout the day rather than attempting to consume a large amount at once.

Eat foods rich in electrolytes: Include foods rich in electrolytes in your diet, such as bananas, oranges, spinach, and almonds. This supports the body's appropriate electrolyte balance.

Avoid extreme water challenges: Refrain from taking part in water-drinking challenges or any other activities that call for consuming a lot of water quickly.

Water is essential for maintaining body temperature, eliminating waste, lubricating joints, and many other bodily processes, but consuming a day's worth of liquids in a matter of minutes would cause more harm than benefit.

Ashley Summers was able to save the lives of five additional people by becoming an organ donor and donating her heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, and some of the lengthy bone tissue, according to her family.