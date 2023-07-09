Why Are Malaria Cases in Florida Shooting Up? Doctor Issues Alert Amidst the Rise in Infection

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, spreads when a female Anopheles mosquito infected with the Plasmodium parasite bites a human. Although most cases of this fever diagnosed in the United States are imported, the recent locally acquired cases in Florida represent a rare occurrence.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that these cases are the first of their kind to occur in the country over the past 20 years.

How Many Cases of Malaria Reported in Florida?

According to recent reports, the Florida Department of Health has reported two additional reports of locally acquired Florida malaria cases in Sarasota County, bringing the total number of cases to six in the state.

It is caused by Plasmodium falciparum (Image via Pexels / Jimmy Chan)

At the end of June, the department issued a statewide advisory on mosquito-borne illnesses following the initial four cases caused by Plasmodium falciparum.

Typically, cases of this fever in the United States are imported, with individuals contracting the disease while traveling to countries where it is more prevalent. However, the recent local transmission cases in Florida are reportedly a rare occurrence.

How Is Climate Change Contributing to Health Issues?

Globally, approximately 247 million cases of malaria are reported each year, predominantly in Africa. However, the rise in global temperatures due to the climate crisis has raised concerns that this could become more common in regions such as the United States.

Climate change is a contributing factor (Image via Pexels / Markus Spiske)

While the risk of locally acquired malaria in the US is still considered extremely low, health experts and scientists warn that it is vital to remain vigilant and address the potential consequences of climate change on disease transmission.

Protecting against Mosquito Bites

Given the recent surge in these cases, effective mosquito control and prevention strategies are important. While testing mosquitoes for the Plasmodium parasite beyond the affected areas may offer limited value, the CDC stresses the importance of being vigilant.

Protection against the bugs (Image via Unsplash / Ronald Langeveld)

Measures such as using bug spray, especially during the warm summer months, can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito bites and the potential transmission of diseases caused by Plasmodium falciparum.

As the summer travel season approaches, the CDC emphasizes the need for increased awareness among travelers. With more individuals visiting high-risk areas, there is a possibility of inadvertently bringing the disease back to the US. Prompt medical attention should be given if any symptoms associated with this fever arise, especially following travel to malaria-endemic regions.

Health authorities in Florida are very closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to address and prevent further transmission. Additionally, the CDC and other relevant organizations are working rigorously to gather more information and have refined strategies in place to combat the disease.

