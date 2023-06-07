Why do I get a headache after working out? Understanding the causes

Getting a headache after working out is definitely not fun. You might even be tempted to skip your next workout entirely for fear that it will happen again.

The good news is that the vast majority of people who experience headache after working out is because of dehydration or low blood sugar levels (i.e., hypoglycemia).

In fact, many people find that taking simple steps to prevent these issues before and during their workouts can eliminate or reduce this common occurrence altogether!

Why do I get a headache after working out?

1) Dehydration

Dehydration is one of the most common causes of headache after working out, but it's also an easy one to address. The best way to know if you're dehydrated is by checking your pee color: if it's more on the yellow side than clear, then you probably need more fluids in your system.

keep yourself hydrated (Image via Unsplash / Manu Schwendener)

The amount of water needed varies from person to person, but generally speaking, two liters (about 8 cups) per day should keep most people hydrated enough for exercise.

If you sweat a lot during workouts or in high temperatures, drink more water to make sure your body is releasing the sweat instead of collecting it.

2) Insufficient rest

When you exercise, your heart beats faster, your blood pressure rises and your lungs take in more air than usual. This puts stress on your body's systems and when these systems are pushed too far without sufficient rest, they can become damaged over time.

take enough rest (Image via Unsplash / Drew Coffman)

To avoid headache after working out, make sure to rest. Resting allows your heart rate, breathing rate, and muscle repair systems to recover from the stress of strenuous activity. It also gives your digestive system a chance to process all those calories ingested during exercise sessions.

3) Too much intensity in your workout

If you push yourself too hard when you exercise, you might experience a tension headache.

Exercise can cause pain in your muscles and stiffness, but if you do not allow your body enough time to recover between workouts, then lactic acid will build up in your muscles. This can lead to tension headaches that feel like throbbing pain on one side of your head or behind one eye.

intense workout. (image via unsplash / karsten winegeart)

It's common to experience tension headache after working out is because intense exercise can increase pressure in the muscles around your head and neck, which can cause headaches.

4) Working out when you have an illness or injury

If you're sick or injured, don't work out. If you have a headache and want to exercise, don't do it!

If you're feeling under the weather or in pain, it's best to take some time off until your symptoms subside.

working out during illness (image via unsplash / usman yousaf)

When your body is fighting off an infection, it's best not to work out. Exercise puts stress on the immune system and can make it harder for your body's defenses to fight back against whatever germs are making their way through your system.

5) Allergies and sinus congestion

Allergies and sinus congestion are common causes of headaches. If you have allergies, your body will react to pollen by releasing histamine and other chemicals that cause inflammation in the nasal passages. This can lead to sinusitis (inflammation of the sinuses) or rhinitis (inflammation of the nose).

Allergy or sinus infection can be a cause (Image via unsplash / Sander Sammy)

If you're experiencing these symptoms regularly, consider a daily neti pot routine to help prevent your nasal passages from becoming congested in the first place. If you're allergic to pollen and are experiencing inflammation in your body, antihistamines can block the histamines that cause irritation and pain.

If you're experiencing headache after working out, it's important to make sure that they are not caused by something more serious. If your headache is accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea or vomiting, excessive fatigue or weakness, muscle aches or pains in the neck area then it may be due to something more serious than dehydration or insufficient rest. In this case we recommend seeing a doctor immediately for diagnosis and treatment options

