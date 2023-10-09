Why more and more people are turning towards alternative methods of healing like ice water immersion

Ice water immersion is not entirely a new thing. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts have been practicing it for quite some time now. However, recently, the audience for the same has expanded to a large extent.

It is widely prevalent among sportspersons who use it as a means of relaxing their muscles and reducing inflammation in their bodies following a rigorous exercise routine. It also aids in faster recovery and may or may not help with muscle damage and discomfort.

Ice water immersion is also a very common practice in countries that experience extremely high temperatures. People in these countries often resort to submerging themselves in ice-cold water to relieve symptoms of heat burn and heat stroke.

More recently, ice water immersion has become a popular practice among individuals who wish to work on their mental health. Josh Janis, who runs a two-hour session as part of Milwaukee's Bradford Beach's Breathe Social event, says (h/t Fox 6 Milwaukee):

"It's like going to the gym, for our minds. If we can find peace in the water, we can find peace anywhere."

What are some of the benefits of ice water immersion?

Immersing oneself in ice water can have a wide range of benefits (Image via freepik)

There are several known benefits of immersing oneself in ice-cold water. Some of them are:

Helps in recovery and reduces inflammation: Following a high-intensity workout, sometimes athletes and fitness enthusiasts may experience muscle soreness, inflammation, and minute tears. Immersing oneself in ice-cold water after a rigorous exercise routine can help alleviate these symptoms.

May aid in weight loss: Immersing yourself in ice-cold water may sometimes help you to reduce weight. When performed regularly, it can increase your metabolic rate up to around 16% which might eventually aid in weight reduction.

Helps ease out symptoms of mental health issues: ice water immersion can sometimes help in dealing with issues such as anxiety and depression. Although there is no substantial evidence to support the claim as of now, people who have practiced it have only spoken well about it. Most are of the opinion that dipping themselves in ice-cold water has helped them deal with their mental health issues in a better way.

Submerging oneself in ice-cold water may have a range of benefits, although, at times, it may cause some adverse effects. Therefore, it is usually advisable that you seek expert opinion before practicing it.

One of the most common associated risks of ice water immersion is hypothermia, which can send the body into a state of shock and may sometimes lead to death. Therefore, to avoid situations such as this, it is best to dip yourself in water for no more than 15- 20 minutes.