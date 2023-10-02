Why is rice water skincare trending on TikTok?

Rice water skincare is among the latest TikTok trends, as many beauty influencers claim it can help get glowing skin. With #ricewater getting more than 800 million views, this trend has become the talk of the town.

Though, rice water skincare has become a trend lately, it is not a new concept. In fact, it has been a staple of skincare regimens for decades, especially in South Korea, China, and Japan. Because rice water offers many advantages, people from these nations have been using it for skin and hair for years.

Benefits of rice water skincare

Rice water skincare has been an age-old practice. (Image via Pexels/ Vie Studio)

Since ancient times, many civilizations have employed rice water, the milky-white liquid left over after washing or boiling rice, for its possible skin advantages. Despite the paucity of scientific study on the subject, rice water is thought to provide a number of possible skin advantages, including:

Skin hydration: Rice water includes starch, which can help the skin retain moisture and stay hydrated. It is frequently applied to the skin as a natural moisturizer or toner to increase hydration.

Calming and soothing: Rice water's inherent anti-inflammatory characteristics can help soothe sensitive skin and lessen redness. This makes it advantageous for those with delicate skin or burnt skin.

Skin tightening: Rice water's astringent qualities may momentarily tighten skin, giving it a smoother and younger appearance.

Oil control: Rice water can be used to help regulate excessive oil production on the skin, which is especially advantageous for people who have oily or acne-prone skin.

Cleansing: Rice water has mild cleansing characteristics that can aid in clearing the skin's surface of pollutants, extra oil, and debris. To keep your face clear and revitalized, you can incorporate it into your skincare routine.

DIY rice water skincare

Rice water is easy to prepare at home. (Image via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

The best part of rice water skincare is that the ingredients are present in the home and it is so easy to make it.

Below are the steps to follow:

Put the rice in a container.

It should be properly cleaned to get rid of any debris.

In the same bowl, add some water. Allow it to soak all night.

Strain the rice the following morning and keep the water.

The best course of action is to pour it into a spray bottle and you have a toner that you can store in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Using a cotton pad or a sprayer, you can apply it to your skin.

A hydration mask or toner can be made using rice water. After washing your face, you can use a cotton pad to apply or spray the rice water on your skin to use it as a toner. Simply dunk cotton pads in rice water for a few minutes, place the soaked pads on your face, and leave them there for 10-15 minutes if you wish to use rice water as a mask. Use your typical moisturizer afterward.

Things to remember before using rice water skincare

Get glowing skin with rice water skincare. (Image via Unsplash/ Fleur Kaan)

Like with many skincare fads, especially ones with scant scientific support, there are things to think about:

Skin type: While rice water might be a miracle cure for some people, not everyone will have the same results. It's crucial to keep an eye on how your skin responds.

Possible dryness: After using rice water, some individuals say they feel dry. It is always advisable to moisturize after using it.

Storage: Because homemade rice water lacks preservatives, it has a limited shelf life. It is preferable to keep it in the fridge and utilize it within 3 to 4 days.

TikTok beauty trends should be approached cautiously because not all popular viral skincare techniques are appropriate for everyone. Always conduct a patch test first to rule out issues like skin sensitivity or allergies to rice water.