Why Should You Dehydrate Food?

Whether you can dehydrate food is one of the most common questions that is asked on the internet, and in this article, we will discuss it.

The method of dehydrating food can be understood as the preservation method to increase the shelf life of the food by getting rid of the water content. It is a widely used food preservation technique, even surpassing techniques such as freezing and canning.

In this article, we will discuss everything about dehydrated food - how long they last, and what are the possible benefits along with the food dehydrator recipes.

Dehydrated foods help in increasing shelf life (Image via Pexels/Vie Studio)

How Long Does Dehydrated Food Last

The dehydrated food can last for a time period ranging from a few months to several years depending on the manner in which you have stored along with the particular ingredient that you have dried. For instance, dried herbs can last for about one to two years, while dried fruits can last up to about six months if they are stored in a pantry or refrigerator.

You should properly store your dried food in an air tight container along with placing them in the dry and cool areas. This is because exposure to moisture and heat can reduce the shelf life of your dried foods.

Dehydrating Food

There are several foods that can be dehydrated so that they can last longer and help in freeing up storage space. These include yogurt, fruits, vegetables, jams, sauces, and meat. However, certain foods that are increasingly high in oil and fat cannot dehydrate well. This is why you should avoid dehydrating the likes of peanut butter and avocados as foods high in fat can also get rancid.

It is also recommended not to dehydrate non-fat dairy products because of the higher risk relating to foodborne illness. Here are examples of some of the foods that you can effectively dehydrate:

Vegetables such as eggplant, carrots, zucchini, beets, cabbage, broccoli, and more.

Fruits such as mangoes, cherries, apples, peaches, grapes, bananas, and more.

Lean meats such as jerky, beef, fish, and chicken.

Herbs such as marjoram, basil, sage, oregano, lavender, rosemary, thyme, and more.

Sauces and syrups such as molasses, pizza sauce, barbecue sauce, maple syrup, jam, spaghetti sauce, and more.

You should also be careful to dehydrate the poultry and raw meat at an internal temperature between 160 degrees Fahrenheit and 165 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid any foodborne illnesses.

Food Dehydrator Recipes

1. Solar Drying

This method of dehydrating food is powered by the sun and does not require the use of any electricity. Solar dehydrators are more or less similar to tabletop greenhouses that can be easily purchased.

2. Air Drying

This is amongst the simpler methods to dehydrate food as it does not require any equipment. You just need to keep the ingredients in the shade.

Dried herbs (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Tips to Dehydrate Foods

Proper preparation tends to be crucial for dehydrated food so that they do not borne any kind of illness. Here are some of the tips that you can follow for dehydrating foods:

Try to slice food in even slices or similar sized pieces.

You can soak sliced fruits in acidic solutions such as lemon juice as it will help in preventing any changes to the texture and color.

You can also avoid drying foods that have strong scent such as onions and garlic. Try to opt for the foods with a more neutral and mild aroma.

Dehydrate Foods Benefits

1. Extended Shelf Life

Food drying will increase the shelf life of your ingredients along with allowing them to last longer. It reduces the moisture content of the ingredients, which prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi that can make people sick.

2. Better Storage Space

Dehydrating food will also help in reducing the bulk and weight of the food, which will help in better storage and packaging at home. You can also enjoy seasonal vegetables and fruits throughout the year by drying them.

You can effectively dehydrate food to increase the shelf life of your ingredients, which will allow you to enjoy your favorite foods along with maximizing storage space. There are several methods that can be used to dehydrate food, including solar drying, air drying, and oven drying.

However, be aware that drying your food ingredients can modify the overall nutritional value of the food, reduce the water content of the ingredients, and make it slightly easier to overheat.

