Why Steven Tyler required foot surgery in 2008? Mystery behind his tangled toes revealed

Renowned performer Steven Tyler, famously known as the frontman for Aerosmith, was diagnosed with a foot condition named Morton's Neuroma.

Those familiar with the hit band Aerosmith know of Tyler's energetic stage performances, which have characterized his concerts since the 1970s. But these performances, combined with his choice of small footwear, have taken a toll on his feet.

Tyler shared photos from his family vacation in Hawaii, revealing his swollen and deformed toes. The pain in his feet, as per doctors, can be resolved through a series of surgeries over time.

Steven Tyler’s stage performances and the impact on his feet

Despite the suffering, Steven Tyler's foot condition did not seem to impair his spirit, even during his family holiday. Whether exploring the beaches of Hawaii or belting out hits on the stage, he continued to defy his physical discomfort.

Morton’s Neuroma is a foot condition that can largely interfere with daily activities if not treated adequately. The condition can result in painful, twisted toes. The pain arises from the inflammation of a nerve in the foot, trapped between surrounding bones.

The areas between the third and fourth toe and the ball of the foot are most commonly affected by the condition.

Symptoms may feel like walking barefoot on pebbles or marbles. While the condition can manifest in both genders, women are reported to experience it more often than men.

Several factors can increase the chances of developing Morton's Neuroma. Habitual use of ill-fitted high heels or shoes, which apply excess pressure to the toes or feet, can be harmful.

Any sports activity that involves persistent impact on the foot area, like jogging or running, can also contribute to this condition. Additionally, inherent feet abnormalities like flat feet or bunions may predispose an individual to Morton's Neuroma.

Steven Tyler grappled with Morton’s neuroma

The symptoms linked to Morton's neuroma might be a bit confusing for some. They can encompass a tingling sensation between the third and fourth toes, cramps in the toes, severe pain in the ball of your foot, which can even spread to the toes. The pain usually escalates when one wears shoes or applies pressure to the area and tends to worsen over time.

Steven Tyler learned that he had to undergo surgery to correct these issues triggered by his energetic stage antics over the decades. The surgeon, Dr. Brian McKeon, outlined that the procedure would demand several surgeries to fix the problem.

In his book, Tyler recounted the surgical process, sharing that they had to "cut some bone and take two knuckles" out from his feet because his nerves had become traumatized and enlarged.

It's important to note that the surgery causes permanent numbness, but it should not be painful. Moreover, studies show that about 85% of these surgeries are successful. Following the surgery, one might find certain activities, like pushing the car's gas pedal or wearing high heels, difficult.

The need for Steven Tyler's foot surgery clearly resulted from his years of lively onstage performances leading to this foot condition.

He even cited his chronic foot pain as one reason for taking up the American Idol judging role – to get off the road, slow down and give his feet some much-needed rest.