How to balance hormones - it can be very problematic if you have a hormonal imbalance, because it can affect your quality of life and degrade your health. Making some lifestyle changes like eating the right things, working out, and sleeping on time is enough to keep internal secretions in check.

Our body makes a certain amount of each encodrine/hormone and every one of them has different roles to play. Even if there is a slight change in hormonal levels, it can affect us, and lead to major health issues.

Therefore let us always keep them in check and learn the simplest ways to balance our hormones.

How to balance hormones: Here are eight ways

#1 Taking less stress

How to balance hormones: Stress less and live more (Image by Elisa Ventur/Unsplash)

If you have a hectic routine and do not get time for yourself, find it hard to manage things every day, and are always engaged in activities, you will overtire your body and mind, which will result in stress. Severe stress daily can have an impact on your cortisol levels, the hormone that manages stress. Cortisol levels will remain high forever, leading to an imbalance, which can make you eat more sugars and fats, causing weight gain and obesity.

Therefore, it becomes important to lower your cortisol levels, as high endocrine levels can produce excess glucose in your body, which can cause insulin resistance.

Try to engage in activities like meditation, mindfulness, or yoga to reduce your stress levels and manage internal secretions.

2. Drinking Green Tea

Drink Green tea to balance your hormones (Image by Laark Boshoff/Unsplash)

Consuming this beverage daily can balance insulin in individuals, as it improves the body’s response to the hormone. Green tea is also a healthy beverage as it contains antioxidants, which can reduce oxidative stress, thus, balancing your hormones.

3. Regular exercise

How to balance hormones: Exercise regularly (Image by Quino Al/Unsplash)

Working out every day for short intervals can keep your internal secretion in check, by enhancing receptor sensitivity. It also helps by reducing insulin levels, decreasing the chances of insulin resistance, and helping to prevent type 2 diabetes.

Staying fit can also boost your testosterone and growth hormones, which can lead to better and balanced hormonal levels.

4. Proper sleep

Sleep well to keep your hormones in check (Image by Bruce Mars/Unsplash)

Staying wide awake can lead to obesity and diabetes, because of an imbalance in hormones caused by our brain. When we do not get proper rest, our cortisol, ghrelin, insulin, and other hormones can get imbalanced. Therefore, it is necessary to get ample rest daily, for at least 7-8 hours.

5. Consuming healthy fats and enough fiber

Focus on your diet, and have healthy fats and fiber-rich foods (Image by Sam Moghadam Khamseh/Unsplash)

Eating a lot of healthy fats can help to balance your endocrines by controlling your appetite. You may feel full for longer periods and it can also boost your metabolism and reduce insulin resistance.

Fiber, on the other hand, also makes you feel satiated and contributes to better gut health, which helps regulate hormones like insulin.

6. Eating ample protein daily

Consume a good amount of protein daily (Image by Mark DeYoung/Unsplash)

Eggs, chicken, and protein-rich foods provide the body with amino acids, which our body cannot produce on its own. They are needed to produce peptide hormones, which play an important role when it comes to metabolism, growth, appetite, and many more bodily functions.

You feel full for longer periods when you consume enough protein daily, and that helps you control your hunger pangs. This can save you from obesity and improper internal secretion.

7. Maintain a proper weight

How to balance hormones: Try and have a decent weight and not obese (Image by i yunmai/Unsplash)

Obesity and improper secretion go hand in hand. Therefore if you are wondering how to balance hormones and are suffering from obesity already, you need to cut down on calories and eat a low-calorie diet to start on your weight loss journey.

If you’re overweight, it can decrease testosterone levels in men, and can even affect ovulation in women.

8. Getting rid of anxiety and depression

Get rid of your anxiety and depression, if you are wondering how to balance hormones (Image by Anthony Tran/Unsplash)

Too much worry or anxiety can lead to improper insulin levels and affect several hormones. Therefore, it becomes important to reduce stress levels, as it can affect your cortisol, as we have already discussed before. Emotions can affect our health, which can cause a hormonal imbalance.

In case you are still wondering how to balance hormones, treat your anxiety and depression, and live a stress-free life.

Now that you know how to balance hormones, sleep more, stress less, have a healthy diet, and exercise regularly. Life is easy and so is balancing hormones. All you need is a little motivation and effort.