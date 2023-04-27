Workplace discrimination can increase risk of high blood pressure, according to new study

A new study has found that people who face discrimination at work have a higher risk of high blood pressure compared to those who don’t.

Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study suggests that people who face workplace discrimination are 54% more likely to develop hypertension. The study describes workplace discrimination as facing unpleasant treatment at work or working in unfair conditions because of personal characteristics, including sex, age or race.

According to lead study author Dr. Jian Li:

"Scientists have studied the associations among systematic discrimination, racism and health consequences."

What are the causes of high blood pressure?

Obesity can lead to hypertension. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

In most cases, the exact cause is unclear, but there are things that increase its risk. These include:

obesity

diets high in salt

not consuming enough vegetables and fruits

excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking

sedentary lifestyle

family history of hypertension

New study findings link workplace discrimination to high blood pressure

For the study, researchers examined data from 1,246 people beginning across a range of education and occupation levels between 2004-06.

All the participants were white, married, mostly non-smokers and consumed low to moderate amounts of alcohol. Each participant reported not having blood pressure issues at the start of the study. Participants were followed for eight years, till 2013 and 2014.

To evaluate the level of discrimination, participants were asked to fill out surveys. They were asked questions about their office experiences, including whether they were ignored, felt discriminated against or treated unfairly, and promotions were done fairly. The survey also asked questions related to how often they were exposed to racial, sexual or ethnic jokes.

The conclusion?

After eight years of follow-up, the analysis found that 319 participants reported developing high blood pressure.

Participants at the start of the study who reported experiencing intermediate levels of workplace discrimination were 22% more likely to develop hypertension. However, participants who said they experienced high levels of workplace discrimination were 54% more likely to have high blood pressure compared to their peers.

Signs of high blood pressure to watch out for

Chest pain is a sign of hypertension. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

While most people do not experience any symptoms, those with severe blood pressure problems can face symptoms, including:

dizziness

severe headaches

anxiety

difficulty breathing

chest pain

vomiting and nausea

nosebleeds

confusion

abnormal heart rhythm

blurred vision

Limitations of the research

According to the study’s author, the research also had several limitations, including that most of the participants were white and hypertension problems were also self-reported by the participants.

So, what can be done to manage high blood pressure as a result of workplace discrimination? According to the lead author, Jian Li, employees can opt for self-regulated stress management practices, like mindfulness, to manage their blood pressure.

Researchers also believe that a strong change in cultural practices and policies is also needed to minimize discrimination in the workplace and promote workers’ mental health.

