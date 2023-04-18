World Liver Day 2023: 5 Signs to Take Note of before It’s Too Late

April 19 marks World Liver Day, providing an important reminder to take care of this vital organ. Your liver is responsible for a variety of functions, such as removing toxins from the body, regulating cholesterol levels, and producing bile to aid in digestion.

But do you know why we celebrate World Liver Day? Further, how do you know if your liver is functioning properly?

Why World Liver Day is Important

The liver is one of the most vital organs in our body, responsible for carrying out essential functions such as filtering out toxins, producing bile, and regulating cholesterol levels. On World Liver Day, which is observed on April 19, it's important to learn how to take care of this crucial organ.

Liver disease is the tenth leading cause of death in the world. (Image via freepik/brgfx)

Common Signs of Liver Damage

Here are some common signs of liver damage that you should be aware of:

Jaundice: This is when the skin and the whites of your eyes turn yellow.

Abdominal pain and swelling: You may experience pain or discomfort in your abdomen, and your belly may become swollen or bloated.

Dark urine: Your urine may become darker than usual or have a brownish tint.

Fatigue: Feeling tired or exhausted all the time can be a sign of liver damage.

Nausea and vomiting: You may feel sick to your stomach and even vomit.

Remember, these are just some of the most common signs of liver damage. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to consult your doctor as soon as possible.

Uncommon Symptoms of Liver Damage to Look Out For

Common signs of liver damage include jaundice, abdominal pain (image via freepik/pch.vector)

Here are some uncommon signs of liver damage that you should keep an eye out for:

Itchy skin: If your skin feels itchy and there's no rash, it could be a sign of liver damage.

Changes in stool color: Your stool may become pale or clay-colored, which is a sign that your liver isn't producing enough bile.

Swelling in the legs and ankles: This could be a sign of fluid buildup in the body, which can occur when the liver is damaged.

Confusion and forgetfulness: Liver damage can affect the brain and lead to confusion, forgetfulness, and trouble concentrating.

Loss of appetite: A decrease in appetite and weight loss can be a sign of liver damage.

How to Take Care of Your Liver this World Liver Day

Now that you know the signs to look out for, how can you take care of your liver? Here are some tips that you may find useful:

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables Limit your alcohol intake or avoid it altogether Get regular exercise and maintain a healthy weight Protect yourself from hepatitis and other infections by getting vaccinated Consult your doctor before taking any medications or supplements

By taking care of your liver, you can ensure that it continues to function properly and keep your body healthy. Celebrate World Liver Day by taking these simple steps to care for your liver and live a healthy life!

