World’s Hottest Day Recorded on July 3: What You Need to Know About Heat Stroke and How to Prevent It?

The world recorded the hottest day ever on July 3, 2023, as temperatures reached a new high, with sweltering heat being experienced in several countries around the world.

According to the data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction, the average global temperature hit 17.01℃ for the first time since records began. It even surpassed the record of 16.92℃, which was experienced in August 2016 and July 2022.

Heatwaves Will Be Stronger as El Nino Returns This Year, Warns Scientists

As per climate scientists, the reading was the highest in any instrumental record dating back to the 19th century, when data collection on the weather started tracking global averages. Researchers believe that the current records will be broken again in the future as El Nino is likely to strengthen.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has also warned countries that El Nino could threaten lives with severe hot weather and is expected to enhance global temperatures for the next 9 to 12 months.

El Nino is likely to break temperature records again. (Photo via Freepik)

Which Countries Are Experiencing Extreme Heat?

Spain and many countries in Asia are experiencing rising temperatures at sea and on land. Several countries across Europe and even Antarctica, which is currently in its winter month, registered extreme warm temperatures over this week.

China is also sweltering under extreme warm weather, with temperatures above 35℃, while the temperature in North Africa reached around 50℃. Officials in China have requested the coal suppliers and power plants to do everything possible to ensure electricity supply to every household as the scorching temperature is burning the city.

In India, the temperature hit 43.5℃ last month, with the sweltering heat killing nearly 170 people.

Several countries registered extreme warm temperatures over this week. (Photo via Freepik)

What Is Heat Stroke?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this stroke is the most severe heat-related illness that occurs when the body’s temperature rises rapidly and the body is no longer able to cool down or control its temperature.

It is important to note that exhaustion from warm temperature can lead to permanent disability or even death, if not treated at the right time.

As the temperature keeps rising all across the world, leading to strokes and deaths, it is important to keep yourself protected and seek emergency treatment as soon as you notice symptoms, such as:

profuse sweating

slurred speech

confusion

very high body temperature

dry and hot skin

seizures

rapid breathing

loss of consciousness

Symptoms may include profuse sweating and unconsciousness. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

How Long Does Heat Exhaustion Last?

This type of exhaustion is your body’s response to excessive loss of salt and water, which usually occurs through profuse sweating. While it can affect people of any age, it is most likely to affect older adults, people with hypertension, or who work mostly outdoors.

Exhaustion can last about a week or more, depending on what type of medical treatment you are receiving. Major symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, thirst, dizziness, reduced urine output (oliguria), and heavy sweating.

How to Treat Heat Stroke?

Heat stroke requires immediate treatment, but the following steps can be taken at home to provide relief:

lying down in a cool and well-ventilated environment

applying ice packs to the groin or neck or placing a cool, wet cloth on the chest and face

drinking lots of water or healthy fluids

taking a bath, if possible

removing tight clothes such as socks or sportswear from the body

Using an ice pack can help. (Photo via Pexels/Vidal Balielo Jr)

In most cases, symptoms will start to reduce within 30 minutes. However, in serious cases, where there is no improvement even after an hour, hospitalization may be required.

How to Prevent Heat Stroke?

Here are a few tips to prevent getting sick during hot weather:

wear cotton and loose-fitting clothes when outdoors

keep yourself protected from sunburn by using hats and sunglasses

always wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF of at least 15 and above

drink lots of fluids and water throughout the day

avoid alcohol as it can cause dehydration

avoid strenuous exercises or any other physical activity in humid temperatures

never leave your pets or children in hot, closed spaces

try to stay indoors in the afternoon

stay in well-ventilated or air-conditioned environment during heat waves

If people with extreme high body temperatures are not given the right treatment at the right time, it may lead to severe complications, including kidney or liver failure, brain swelling, nerve damage, and metabolic dysfunction. Sometimes, a person may also slip into a coma.

Poll : 0 votes