World’s oldest bodybuilder reveals his secrets to longevity at 90

Jim Arrington, the world's oldest bodybuilder, continues to inspire people around the world when it comes to longevity and health.

At 90, he holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest bodybuilder and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Despite dealing with many health issues throughout his life, he has dedicated himself to staying fit and healthy.

Arrington's passion for fitness began when he was a teenager in the 1940s. He wanted to be like his favorite superheroes and started going to the gym and training his physique.

Even today, he's often seen at the legendary Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, where he trains at least twice a week for two hours.

What is Arrington's secret to staying fit and healthy at 90?

Follows a onsistent diet (Image via Youtube)

One of the things that credits for his longevity is his ability to switch up his training routine. According to him:

"That's the whole thing about bodybuilding. It's adaptation."

He has found that by changing his routine, he keeps his body guessing and continues to see progress.

Another secret to his longevity is a consistent diet. As he has aged, Arrington has had to change certain aspects of his diet and shy away from the typical protein-based meal plan.

Milk and beef are the two foods he's not allergic to, but they lead to inflammation. He completely changed his diet to maintain his training and physique. Arrington believes that proper nutrition and a consistent diet are key to staying healthy and fit.

Apart from physical fitness, Arrington has also tried to maintain a positive outlook on life. He keeps himself motivated by inspiring others. He said:

"What inspires me is the people that come up and say I inspire them."

This motivates him to continue training and competing, even at an age where most people would have retired long ago.

Arrington's dedication to fitness has also inspired other older fitness enthusiasts. Rudy Kadlub is another example of what can be achieved when one is determined.

He sets a personal record on his birthday every year in his 70s. Age is just a number for these fitness enthusiasts who have maintained an insane level of success at a super old age.

Jim Arrington is an inspiration to all age groups. Even at 90, he remains a model of fitness and dedication. He's proof that with a positive mindset, good diet and consistent training, anyone can maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

In conclusion, Jim Arrington has cemented his place in the history of bodybuilding. He has not only inspired people to stay fit but has also shown that with consistent effort and a positive mindset, it's possible to stay healthy and fit at any age.

His secret to longevity and fitness is a combination of adapting his fitness routine, consistent diet and a positive outlook on life. He's the perfect inspiration for people of all ages to never give up on their fitness and health goals.