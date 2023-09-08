World’s oldest populations share one important trait for longevity and healthy life

New York Times bestseller and author of "The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100" Dan Buettner has, in his book, revealed the secrets to longevity and good health, and it might not be what you think.

In the book, he talks about the five blue zones that are spread across Greece, Japan, Italy, California and Costa Rica. He shares how different the lifestyles of the people living there are from what we are generally aware of.

In all these five blue zones, all the inhabitants live for at least 100 years, and according to Buettner, the secret behind it is a high-carb diet. Thanks to their dietary habits, he has revealed what he thinks is important for leading a long and healthy life:

"The four pillars of every longevity diet in the world are whole grains, greens, nuts, and beans"

He added:

"When you crunch the numbers, it's very clear that it's a 90% to 100% plant-based, very-high-carbohydrate diet. About 65% carbs, but not simple carbs like muffins and cakes — complex carbs."

What is Blue Zones diet, and how can it promote longevity?

Green vegetables are a good source of complex carbohydrates in the Blue Zones diet (Image via freepik)

Blue Zones diet is a high-carb diet comprising complex carbohydrates like beans, whole grains, nuts and greens.

This type of diet is common in specific areas of Greece, Italy, Japan, California, and Costa Rica (collectively known as the Blue Zones), where all the people live for at least 100 years on average.

Moreover, they also keep away from food items that are high in saturated fats and sugars. It's also believed that they're not huge fans of meat or dairy and hence keep away from it. Moreover, they're also against the idea of consumption of processed food items low in beneficial nutrients and high in calories.

Dan Buettner has in his book highlighted how all of these things have allowed the inhabitants of these places to live a life of comfort and health.

Through his book, he urges others also to try and incorporate their dietary habits to improve their longevity and lead a healthier life.

Although Dan Buettner attributes the longevity of the population in the Blue Zones to their high-carb diet, there are other things as well that need to be taken into account.

He says that, besides their specific dietary choices and restrictions, they also tend to share extremely meaningful relationships with their peers. They also tend to move about quite a lot, which helps promote overall health.