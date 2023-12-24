WWE Fame Wrestler Jim Ross Gives Health Updates, Talks About Dealing with Diabetes and Injuries 

im Ross, a renowned WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator, has faced not only opponents in the ring but also recent health challenges. Struggling with a leg wound and diabetes, Jim Ross provided updates on his health during a recent episode of Grilling JR, shedding light on the impact these issues have had on his life.

As dealing with diabetes is alone a big task, he was not able to focus on his work as he was trying to control his blood sugar level. In this article, we will learn more about Jim Ross’s popularity and more about his health update.

Who is Jim Ross and what’s his health status?

Jim Ross is one of the greatest commentators in wrestling history (image by jimrossbbq via Instagram)

Jim Ross is a famous American professional commentator in the wrestling world. Jim is regarded as one of the greatest commentators in the history of wrestling. Ross, in his whole life, has been through many ups and downs. He has a condition named Bell’s palsy which is face paralysis on one side. In October 2021, he suffered from skin cancer but he recovered from it in two months.

Lately, he has been dealing with a nagging leg wound that starts to burn more strongly while traveling, and along with this, he has diabetes. In the recent episode of “Grilling JR”, Jim said:

"Well, you know me talking about my diabetes and how my blood sugar vacillates at its highest at 300, a couple days last week it was 100 and so I take my blood sugar levels every day. I take an insulin shot in my gut every day, every night, and it's all working. I'm feeling better, I'm getting stronger."

He continued,

"The next thing we're going to do is they're going to put a port in my arm and they're gonna set me up so I can give myself intravenous antibiotics. Yeah, they think that is going to knock out this stuff in my leg. So we'll see. Another procedure, but hey, I'm willing to try. I've been dealing with this thing for over a year. I'm tired of it. It hurts, it stings, it throbs, it's gotta be dressed every day."

The treatment plan of Jim Ross

Jim Ross is dealing with diabetes (image by senivpetro on freepik)

Jim Ross remains optimistic about this new treatment, acknowledging the pain and inconvenience caused by his health issues.

In the recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim also discussed with the public his health-related issues such as controlling his diabetes and an inflamed leg wound. He has been dealing with diabetes for a long time now and lately, his blood sugar levels were “death material”. On the other hand, he has a wound in his leg which gets worse while traveling.

Jim Ross's next step for treatment i.e. he is going to install a port in his arm for intravenous antibiotics. This plan will help recover his wound more quickly. Moreover, irrespective of the problems, Jim remains hopeful as his previous treatment has worked and he is “feeling better” and getting stronger every day.