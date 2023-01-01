Yoga For Feet: 5 Poses To Prevent Heel Pain

Doing yoga for feet might be uncommon, but it's certainly not unnecessary. Feet are an often overlooked but crucial part of our anatomy. They bear the weight of the entire body and allow us to move and stand upright.

However, the feet are also prone to various aches and pains, especially in the heel area. Heel pain can be caused by a variety of factors, such as wearing improper footwear, being overweight, or having flat feet.

Fortunately, yoga can be a natural and effective way to alleviate heel pain and keep your feet healthy.

Yoga For Feet

Here are five yoga poses that can help prevent heel pain:

1) Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose is a classic yoga for feet pose that targets the entire lower body, including the feet.

Come onto all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under the hips.

Exhale and lift your hips up and back, straightening the legs and lowering the heels towards the ground.

Make sure to keep a slight bend in the knees, and keep your arms and legs straight.

Hold this pose for at least five breaths; release and rest. This pose helps to stretch and strengthen the heels, arches, and ankles, as well as improve circulation to the feet.

2) Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

The Warrior II pose is great for opening up your lower body. (image via Pexels/Alexy Almond)

Warrior II is a simple standing pose that helps improve balance and stability in the feet.

To do this yoga for feet pose, stand with your feet wide apart and arms extended out to the sides at shoulder height. Proceed as follows:

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and your left foot in slightly.

Bend your right knee over your right ankle, keeping the left leg straight. Hold this pose for at least five breaths, and repeat on the other side.

This pose helps strengthen the arches and ankles, as well as improve balance and stability in the feet.

3) Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

Tree Pose is a standing balance yoga for feet pose that targets the feet and ankles.

To start, stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides. Proceed as follows:

Shift your weight onto your left foot, and lift your right foot off the ground, placing it on the inner thigh of your left leg.

You can also place your right foot on your left calf or ankle, depending on your flexibility.

Once you find your balance, bring your hands to the prayer position in front of your chest.

Hold this pose for at least five breaths, and repeat on the other side.

This pose helps strengthen the ankles and improve balance and stability in the feet.

4) Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

It's a standing yoga for feet pose that helps improve posture and alignment in the feet.

To start, stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your sides. Proceed as follows:

Engage your quadriceps, and lift your toes off the ground, spreading them wide.

Bring your toes back down, and press firmly into the ground through all four corners of your feet.

Hold this pose for at least five breaths, focusing on maintaining proper alignment in the feet and legs.

This pose helps improve posture and alignment in the feet, as well as strengthen arches and ankles.

5) Child's Pose (Balasana)

The child's pose is a great exercise for your lower body. (image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

It's a resting yoga for feet pose that helps stretch and relax the feet.

To start it, come onto all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and the knees under your hips. Proceed as follows:

Exhale and lower your hips back towards your heels, stretching the arms out in front.

You can either keep your knees together or separate them slightly, depending on your flexibility.

Hold the pose for at least five breaths, focusing on relaxing the feet and letting go off any tension or stress. This pose helps stretch and relax the feet, as well as improve circulation.

Conclusion

By incorporating the above yoga for feet poses into your practice, you can help prevent heel pain and keep the feet healthy and strong. Remember to listen to your body and only do what feels comfortable for you. You can also talk to a yoga instructor or physical therapist for personalized advice and guidance.

By taking care of your feet and incorporating yoga into your routine, you can help prevent heel pain and keep your feet healthy and strong. Happy yoga-ing!

