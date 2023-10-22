Your brain on yoga – 20 minutes of daily practice linked to major memory and brain health improvements

For newbies, yoga is often hailed for its physical benefits, but not everyone knows how it can improve the brain, too.

Practicing hatha yoga for just about 20 minutes can have a huge impact on brain cells. Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that has become increasingly popular in the Western world.

Many practitioners hail its physical and mental benefits, but what can yoga really do for the brain?

Recent studies have shown that even 20 minutes of daily Hatha Yoga practice can have significant and positive effects on your cognitive abilities, including focus, information absorption and memory.

How yoga affects the brain

Improves different areas of the brain (Image via Unsplash/Junseong lee)

According to research conducted by Neha Gothe, a professor of kinesiology, health and sports studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, Hatha Yoga can significantly improve brainpower in just one session.

After performing this type of yoga, participants had better reaction times and accuracy on cognitive tests when compared to endurance training of a similar duration.

Relaxes the mind and body (Image via Unsplash/Simon Hajducki)

Hatha Yoga focuses on seated, standing and supine positions, regulates breathing and involves isometric contractions, meaning the joint angle or muscle length does not change while you work out.

During the routine, relaxation of different muscle groups, meditation and deep breathing techniques arise, giving both the body and mind a relaxing experience.

Why Hatha Yoga practice Is beneficial for brain health

Promotes mindfulness (Image via Unsplash/Ginny Rose Stewart)

Hatha Yoga might be a particularly effective practice for cognitive benefits, as it contains an active attentional or mindfulness component.

In contrast, aerobic exercise focuses on increasing heart rate. The practice is intended to show an improvement in cognitive and biological function.

Participants after the yoga exercise show a greater ability to absorb and remember information, better focus and stronger inhibition capabilities.

Most of the daily yoga practitioners in the US are females. (Image via Unsplash/Jade Stephens)

Several years ago, the "Yoga in America" market study found that 8.7% of adults in the United States practice yoga, which is around 20.4 million people.

Another 44.4% of Americans consider themselves "aspirational yogis" and want to try yoga at some point. Among current practitioners, 62.8% are between the ages of 18-44 years. The study also found that 82.2% of yoga practitioners in the United States are women.

Hatha Yoga's benefits go beyond cognitive enhancement. It lowers stress, anxiety increase flexibility and strength.

The list does not end here - it even reduces the risk of heart disease and lower blood pressure. It's no wonder yoga has become so popular across different ages and backgrounds.

Cognitive function is enhanced. (Image via Unsplash/Patrick Hendry)

Scientists are still learning about the cognitive and physical health benefits of Hatha Yoga.

However, it's pretty clear that practicing Hatha Yoga every day has a great impact on both the mind and body. There's still so much more to explore and understand about how Hatha Yoga can improve cognitive abilities.

There's is nothing better than a holistic and age-old practice like Hatha yoga.

With 20 minutes of daily practice, you can enhance focus, boost your ability to absorb, process and use information, and improve memory more effectively than with aerobic exercise.