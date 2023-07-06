Youtuber Grace Helbig speaks about her cancer diagnosis

Popular Youtuber, Grace Helbig on July 3, 2023, revealed via a Youtube video that she has been recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She mentioned that she received news of her diagnosis just a month ago. Helbig also said that the whole situation was shocking to her and that everything about it felt "surreal" and unreal.

Sharing further details about the detection, Helbig informed everyone as to what led her to get herself checked. She said:

"So a few months ago I had my annual gynaecologist appointment and before that, I had sort of noticed a weird lump in my left breast."

Grace Helbig also added that she was sceptical at first if she should mention the anomaly to her gynaecologist as she did not want to come off as a "stupid little girl" who did not understand how female bodies worked.

YouTuber Grace Helbig reveals breast cancer diagnosis

In the 8-minute-long video, Grace Helbig mentions that when she first spoke about her breast lump, her gynaecologist also thought that it was "abnormal" and suggested she get it checked by surgical doctors. In doing so, these doctors suggested she get a mammogram and an ultrasound.

Upon further examination, she was suggested to get a biopsy done which later revealed that she had triple-positive breast cancer. She said that she was taken aback at that moment but she was also very hopeful and positive as she was told that the cancer was "super treatable" and was "highly beatable." She continued:

"We are going for cure not remission here which is exciting encouraging helpful good"

Speaking about the treatment, Grace Helbig mentioned that the doctors curated a plan for her which consisted of "six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by a surgery, followed by hormonal therapy."

Helbig ended the video by saying that she was going to get through this difficult time and that she was not demoralised about the entire situation. She also added that going forward her entire focus would be towards getting better.

What is triple-positive breast cancer?

A diagram showing some common types of breast cancer (Image via Labroots/Youtube)

Triple-positive breast cancer is a type of breast cancer that is characterised by marked levels of HER2 (a protein available in breast cells), estrogen receptors, and progesterone receptors. Based on studies done, almost 10% of all types of breast cancers are triple-positive breast cancers.

The most common treatment plan for such types of cancer are medicines, chemotherapy, and hormonal therapy. The survival rate for such types of cancer is fairly high when compared to other types. However, the rate of success is highly dependent on factors like the stage of cancer, the treatment plan, and how well the body reacts to the said treatment.

Poll : 0 votes