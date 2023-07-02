YouTuber intentionally gets stung by world's deadliest fish

Mark Vins, a popular YouTuber with a massive following of 20.9 million subscribers, intentionally got himself stung by a stonefish - the most venomous fish in the world.

This shocking act not only garnered attention but also raised important questions about the limits of sensationalism in online entertainment.

The deadly stonefish

Stonefish, with their exceptional ability to blend into rocky or muddy ocean floors, possess 13 venomous spines on their back.

Each spine functions like a hypodermic needle, injecting venom from a sac on contact. The consequences of a stonefish sting can be severe, causing intense pain, swelling, tissue necrosis, and in some extreme cases, even death.

Victims have compared the pain to being struck by a sledgehammer repeatedly, radiating through various body parts for hours.

A thrilling Youtuber challenge

In an attempt to generate page views and showcase the extreme pain caused by a stonefish sting, Mark Vins embarked on a journey to eastern Australia.

His video documented the entire process, capturing the search for a wild stonefish, the venom extraction from the spines and the ultimate act of stinging himself.

The YouTuber emphasized that most fatalities resulting from stonefish stings occur due to the shock caused by the excruciating pain rather than the venom itself.

He also shared a couple of precautions he took before the experiment. Carrying a thermos filled with hot water, he planned to pour it on the sting site to break down the venom in case the pain became unbearable. Additionally, he had an EpiPen on hand as a safety measure.

The stonefish sting experience

As the video unfolds, viewers witness the Youtuber searching for the elusive stonefish, blending seamlessly into its surroundings. Finally, he holds a piece of neoprene rubber against a few spines, showcasing the mesmerizing blue venom being released from the tips.

Building anticipation, he prepares himself for the "microdose" of stonefish venom by pushing his palm against a spine that had already been mostly depleted of venom.

After the sting, Vins experiences immediate intense pain, jerking his hand back involuntarily. The video shows his genuine reactions, grimacing and wincing in discomfort.

Despite using hot water and applying first aid, the pain spreads to his shoulder and neck. Even after a month, Vins continues to suffer numbness in his hand and fingers, serving as a lasting reminder of the consequences of his daring feat.

The case of Mark Vins intentionally getting stung by a stonefish highlights the lengths some YouTubers are willing to go to captivate their audience.

This daring stunt not only attracted attention but also ignited discussions about the boundaries of sensationalism and the potential risks associated with seeking extreme experiences for online entertainment.

