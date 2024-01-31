Yuja tea: The Korean secret to better immunity and glowing skin

If you haven't tried Yuja tea this winter then you are missing out on all the goodness! There's something immensely comforting about a hot cup of tea in winter, and this unique brew is here to elevate your experience. Not only does it bring warmth and comfort, but it also comes jam-packed with health advantages that you'll want to embrace this season.

What's in Yuja Tea?

The orange peel in it has tons of benefits (Image via Unsplash/ Cristina Matos)

You might be wondering, what's this Yuja? Well, it's a citrus fruit that looks pretty similar to a lemon. Some people might mistake it for a citron, but they ain't the same. This fruit is grown during the winter season, unlike other citrus fruits. That in itself makes Yuja pretty special, don't you think?

The tea itself is quite simple to make. If you got your hands on Yuja,this can be your go-to tea. Just slice the fruit really thin, get rid of the seeds, and add hot water. If you've got a sweet tooth, sprinkle some sugar, and you're good to go!

But if you're from the USA or Canada, getting Yuja could be tricky. As an alternative, you can look out for premade Yuja Tea in Korean stores. Some even come blended with Kombucha. In fact, did you know this tea is one of BTS Jungkook's favorites?

Why Yuja Tea?

Good for sore throat (Image via Unsplash/ Kellice Chua)

Sipping on tea is always a good idea. But when the drink offers cool health perks, it's even better. That's the deal with Yuja tea.

People have been drinking this golden brew to soothe sore throats, reduce fever, and fight off the common cold. That's definitely something we all could do with during the chilly winter season!

But that's not all. Packed with Vitamin C, it's a good way of staying healthy when the weather gets frigid. Even if you're not battling a cold or a sore throat, a hot cup of this tea can help maintain general wellness.

Yuja Tea and Skincare

Are you fed up with skin discoloration? Give Yuja Tea a shot. A little-known perk of this tea is that it helps clear up your skin and gives it a healthy glow. It's also good for an immune system boost – something we can all do with, especially during winter!

Like most teas, Yuja Tea can help if you've got digestion trouble. So, if you're looking for a hot winter drink packed with health benefits, Yuja Tea might just be what you need!

So next time the cold wind is nipping at your nose, and you're looking for something warm and soothing, remember Yuja Tea. Not only is it comforting but loaded with some pretty amazing health perks too. Winter doesn't only have to be about coffee or hot chocolate. Try this Korean favorite and join the winter tea party!

What's your winter warmer this season? Team up your Yuja Tea with some tasty tea-time snacks for the perfect cozy day in experience. And if you wanna share this healthy, warm delight with your buddies at work, consider stocking up your office pantry with Yuja Tea.