Zimbabwe cricket icon Heath Streak succumbs to cancer at 49

Heath Streak, a former captain of the Zimbabwe cricket team, passed away on September 3. The 49-year-old was battling colon and liver cancer. Heath Streak’s widow, Nadine Streak, made a statement on her Facebook page to confirm the information.

The Facebook post read:

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

It's important to note that there were false stories about Heath Streak's death that spread almost a week ago, leading to a lot of uncertainty.

What is the liver cancer that Heath Streak suffered from?

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), another name for liver cancer, is a form of cancer that develops in the liver. There are various ways that liver cancer might develop:

1) Primary liver cancer

Hepatocellular Carcinoma, also known as primary liver cancer, is the most prevalent form and develops when malignant cells first appear in the liver. People with persistent liver illnesses including cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C infection frequently develop hepatocellular carcinoma. Liver cell damage and chronic inflammation can raise the risk of HCC.

2) Secondary liver cancer

This type of liver cancer does not start in the liver as a primary tumor; instead, it spreads from another organ, such as the colon, lung, or breast, to the liver. These liver tumors are categorized as secondary or metastatic tumors. The primary cancer site determines the method of treatment for subsequent liver cancer.

Symptoms of liver cancer

Early liver cancer symptoms may not be noticeable, but when the condition worsens, people may suffer symptoms like:

Discomfort or soreness in the lower right side of the abdomen

Loss of weight without cause

Fatigue

Jaundice

Loss of appetite

Abdominal bloating or fluid accumulation (ascites)

Vomiting and nausea

Ultrasound, CT, and MRI scans, as well as blood tests to evaluate liver function and tumor markers, are frequently used in the diagnosis of liver cancer. The diagnosis might be verified with a liver biopsy.

Heath Streak played for Zimbabwe in 189 one-day internationals and 65 Test matches between 1993 and 2005, prior to taking on a coaching position for the national team. There was news of Heath Streak's cancer fight earlier this year, and he was receiving treatment from a renowned doctor in South Africa. There was a false report of his dying just a couple of weeks ago, which was then rectified.