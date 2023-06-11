CHN-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing XI Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 12, 2023

China (CHN-W) face Argentina (ARG-W) in the 48th game of the Women’s FIH Pro League 2022-23 at the Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands on Monday (June 12).

China are having a horrible run, as they have lost three games on the trot, including a 4-2 defeat against hosts Netherlands in their previous game. With two wins and tenlosses, they have slipped to seventh place in the points table with ten points and a goal difference of -13.

Argentina, meanwhile, are coming off a convincing 2-1 win against China. They will look to continue their dominant performance in the tournament, as they stand atop the points table with 26 points and a goal difference of +9.

Match Details

Match: China Women vs Argentina Women, Match 48, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 12, 2023; 8:40 pm IST

Venue: Eindhoven Stadium, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, Liyu Zhu

Argentina Women

Cristina Cosentino, Barberi Clara, Ana Dodorico, Lourdes Perez, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Costa, Sofia Toccalino, Lucina von der Heyde, Bianca Donati, Maria Forcherio, Raposo Valentina, Dichiara Barbara, Maria Adorno, Sofia Cairo, Delpech Ines, Juana Morello, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Maria Pilar Campoy, Rocio Sanchez, Delfina Thome, Victoria Sauze, Agostina Alonso, Jimena Cedres, Maria Ortiz, Celina di Santo, Valentina Marcucci, Victoria Miranda, Catalina Andrade, Daiana Pacheco, Gianella Palet, Lucia Sanguinetti, Maria sol Lombardo, Pineda Mariana, Martina Trinanes, Victoria Granatto, Victoria Manuele, Maria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas, Magdalena Fernandez, Augustina Albertarrio, Milagros Fernandez, Maria Cerundolo, Alina Piccardo, Juana Fajardo, Pagella Sol

Probable Playing XIs

China Women

Ping Liu, Liu Yang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Wen Dan, Jiangxin He, Haoting Yang, Yang Chen, Jiaqi Zhong, Yanan Xu, Chencheng Liu

Argentina Women

Barberi Clara, Sofia Toccalino, Raposo Valentina, Maria Granatto, Dichiara Barbara, Rocio Sanchez, Victoria Sauze, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Julieta Jankunas, Valentina Costa, Alina Piccardo

CHN-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ping Liu, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Valentina Costa, Augustina Gorzelany, Lucina von der Heyde, Yang Chen, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Rocio Sanchez, Maria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas

Captain: Augustina Gorzelany, Vice-Captain: Maria Granatto

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ping Liu, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Valentina Costa, Augustina Gorzelany, Lucina von der Heyde, Yang Chen, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Rocio Sanchez, Maria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas

Captain: Bingfeng Gu, Vice-Captain: Lucina von der Heyde

