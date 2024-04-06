India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Starting Lineup Updates for Test Match – April 6, 2024

India lock horns with Australia in the first game of a five-Test series at Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth on Saturday, April 6.

This will be a perfect series for India to correct their weaknesses ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. Interestingly, they are in Group B alongside Australia in the Summer Games, and for the same reason, this series will be one of the most interesting to watch out for.

India will be led by Harmanpeet Singh, while Australia will be captained by Aran Zalewski. The hosts will start the first game of the series as the strong favourites, having recently beaten Team India in consecutive games in the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Moving ahead to the head-to-head, the two teams have clashed 43 times since 2013, Team India have only eight wins. while Australia have a whopping 28 wins. Seven games have ended in draws.

Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, First Test

Date & Time: April 6, 2024, Saturday; 2:00 p.m. IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium Perth

IND vs AUS Squads to choose from

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera. Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Australia

Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski (c)

IND vs AUS Probable Starting Lineups

India

Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), PR Sreejesh, Raj Kumar Pal, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay

Australia

Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Jake Harvie, Joshua Beltz, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski (c), Blake Govers, Tim Brand, Jack Welch, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums

IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Match 1 of five-Test series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jeremy Hayward, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Tim Brand, Aran Zalewski, Blake Govers, Jack Welch, Gurjant Singh

Captain: Blake Govers | Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: PR Sreejesh, Lachlan Sharp, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jeremy Hayward, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jack Welch

Captain: Jeremy Hayward | Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh