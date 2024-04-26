Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament 2024: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 5th edition of the Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament will commence on April 25 and end on April 30. The matches will be held at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh.

The tournament will feature a total of 12 participating teams and will adopt a format comprising both league matches and knockout stages. Among the distinguished participants are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Air Force, Indian Air Force, Chandigarh XI, State Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Industrial Security Force, Punjab Police, Army XI, Indian Navy, Indian Railways, and Rail Coach Factory.

The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively.

Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, April 25

Match 1 - Pool A - Sri Lanka Air Force vs Indian Air Force, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - Pool B - Chandigarh XI vs Punjab Police, 10:00 AM

Match 3 - Pool C - Indian Railways vs Punjab & Sind Bank, 3:30 PM

Match 4 - Pool D - Bangladesh Air Force vs Rail Coach Factory, 5:00 PM

Friday, April 26

Match 5 - Pool A - State Bank Of India vs Sri Lanka Air Force, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - Pool B - Army XI vs Chandigarh XI, 8:30 AM

Match 7 - Pool C - Indian Navy vs Indian Railways, 3:30 PM

Match 8 - Pool D - Central Industrial Security Force vs Bangladesh Airforce, 5:00 PM

Saturday, April 27

Match 9 - Pool A - Indian Air Force vs State Bank Of India, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - Pool B - Punjab Police vs Army XI, 8:30 AM

Match 11 - Pool C - Punjab & Sind Bank vs Indian Navy, 3:30 PM

Match 12 - Pool D - Rail Coach Factory vs Central Industrial Security Force, 5:00 PM

Monday, April 29

Semi-Final 1 - Winner Pool A vs Winner Pool D, 7:00 AM

Semi-Final 2 - Winner Pool B vs Winner Pool C, 8:30 AM

Tuesday, April 30

Final - Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-Final 2, 4:15 PM