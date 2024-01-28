Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India vs Switzerland preview, prediction and live streaming details

India lock horns with Switzerland in the third game of Pool B in Men’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Oman on Sunday, January 28.

Team India ended the 2023 Men's Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier on top of the standings after beating Pakistan 2-0 on penalties in the gold medal game. They secured wins over Bangladesh (15-1), Oman (12-2), Malaysia (7-5) and Japan (35-1) but had lost 5-4 to Pakistan in the pool stage.

Maninder Singh (22) and Mohammed Raheel (21) were the top goal-scorers in the campaign for India. The Men In Blue ended the campaign with the most goals (87) in the competition.

Meanwhile, Switzerland ended the 2022 Men's EuroHockey5s Championship in fourth place. Runner-ups Belgium withdrew from the campaign, so Switzerland was included in the competition.

Elias Bronnimann was the top goalscorer with 12 goals from seven games in the qualifying campaign. It will be interesting to watch how they fare against favorites Team India in their opening encounter.

India vs Switzerland Match Details

Match: India vs Switzerland, Match 3, Pool B

Date and Time: Sunday, January 28, 2024; 11:10 am IST.

Venue: Hockey Oman Venue, Al Amarat 119, Oman

India vs Switzerland Squads

India

Suraj Karkera, Pawan Rajbhar, Manjeet, Mandeep Mor, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mohammed Raheel, Gurjot Singh, Prashant Chauhan

Switzerland

Oliver Haberthuer, Valentin Gloor, Gaston Tijmens-Charles, Stephan Müller, Matthieu Wyss-Chodat, Gaël Wyss-Chodat, Lars Kleikemper, Cyrill Roth, Elias Brönnimann, Patrick Krusi

India vs Switzerland Probable Playing 5s

India

Mohammed Raheel, Maninder Singh, Mandeep Mor, Pawan Rajbhar, Suraj Karkera

Switzerland

Lars Kleikemper, Elias Brönnimann, Gaël Wyss-Chodat, Patrick Krusi, Cyrill Roth

India vs Switzerland Prediction

The third-ranked Indian team are the outright favourites against the 39th-ranked Switzerland side. The Men in Blue will be eyeing to bag a big win and start their campaign on a high

India vs Switzerland match prediction: India to start their campaign on a winning note

India vs Switzerland Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema