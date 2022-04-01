FIH Pro League Hockey: Amit Rohidas hopes Indian team sticks to plans, strategies against England

The Indian men's hockey team, led by veteran Amit Rohidas, is gearing up for their back-to-back FIH Pro League matches against England.

India and England will play two matches in the FIH Pro League on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Amit Rohidas didn't read too much into their opponent's strenghths and weaknesses. He said that the key for India would be to stick to their plans and strategies throughout the match.

"They have a lot of young players in the team, and they have come with a lot of motivation. Each team plays to win matches, so it will certainly be a good challenge for us. Our focus will be to stick to our plans, just like we did against Argentina. We managed a draw in the first game and won the second game in the last minute."

He added:

"It was a really good performance from the team, so it will be really important to play according to the plans and strategies that we make against our opponents," he said at a pre-match virtual press conference.

Amit Rohidas relishing captain's role in FIH Pro League

Amit Rohidas recently took over as the Indian team captain from Mapreet Singh. Divulging into his new role, Amit said that it has been a great experience so far.

"I am getting to learn a lot of things from the senior players - Manpreet, Sreejesh and Harmanpreet. They have been really supportive, they are sticking the team together. And, it feels really great to get the support of these players," Amit Rohidas explained.

India are currently placed second in the FIH Hockey Pro League points table. India have registered five wins and three losses in eight matches. They have beaten South Africa (10-2, 10-2), registered mixed results in the double header against France (5-0, 2-5).

In FIH Pro League home games, they shared the honors with Spain (5-4, 3-5) and against Argentina 2-2 (1-3 SO) and 4-3 in thrilling two-legged ties.

Meanwhile, England have registered two wins and two losses in four matches so far in the Pro League. They started the campaign with wins against Spain, but have registered two losses in their matches against Argentina.

