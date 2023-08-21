Rani Rampal is one of India's most renowned hockey players. Hailing from Haryana, the Padma Shri awardee has done a lot for Indian hockey, including leading the women's team to a fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

As she gears up for her role as the coach of the India's Under-17 girl's team, Rani Rampal sat down for a chat with PTI. Speaking on her long journey as a hockey player, the Olympian said:

"The journey has been good but with a lot of struggles. There were very good moments in this journey and learnt a lot as well. It's all about working hard and giving your best and rest leave it to the Almighty."

Discussing on what the sport means to her, Rampal spoke with a passion visible only in seasoned athletes. She mentioned how hockey was more than just a sport to her, given how it helped her and her family through financially difficult times.

"Hockey gave me an identity, people listen to me, talk to me because of hockey. So I just want to work for hockey in any capacity, you can play, mentor young kids, you can teach. Nobody can snatch my passion for hockey," she said.

Looking back at her journey, Rani Rampal has no regrets, and the center-forward is determined to make the best of whatever opportunities come her way.

"I don't have any regrets now, I know I did my work and still I am doing. In life if one door closes for you, God opens up another one. You can't get stuck in life. I have realized there are plenty of people to pull you down in life but you have to raise yourself." she said.

Rampal has won the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour in India. She also led the Indian team to a silver at the 2018 Asian Games.

Rani Rampal on her trials off-field

Rani Rampal spoke on her experiences playing hockey in a time when it was considered to be a man's sport

Not only has Rampal proved her mettle on the hockey ground time and again, the ex-national captain has faced her fair share of challenges off the field as well.

Speaking on her experience playing sports as a girl from a small town Rani mentioned that things weren't always easy.

While Shahabad, her home town in Harayana was a hub for hockey, women on the field were a rare sight. Additionally, even her parents and relatives were skeptic of her taking up a sport.

"When I told my parents for the first time that I want to play hockey, they said you can't, what will people think about, girls don't play sports."

"I started playing hockey at the age of 7. I am talking about 22 years back then. That time in Haryana, girls taking up sport was still a taboo but it has drastically changed now. Now parents encourage girls to play sports in Haryana," she added.

However, Rani Rampal is grateful to her father, and her coach Baldev Singh for supporting her in a time when women in hockey were unheard of.

"All my relatives objected against, saying she will have to wear shorts, skirts and that will spoil the name of the family. At that time, my father supported me but said don't do anything which will let us down. It took years for me to instill that trust in them that I can achieve something. Besides my coach Baldev sir's contribution is immense in what I am today," she mentioned.