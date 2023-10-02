Who will India face in the men's hockey semifinal of the 2023 Asian Games?

While the Indian men had sealed a spot in the knockouts of the Asian Games following a 10-2 rout of Pakistan on Saturday, who they would take on in the hockey semifinals was the subject of much deliberation.

Korea, Malaysia, and China were all in contention for a place in the semifinals on the final day of the preliminaries in Hangzhou. However, the last match of the pool stage finally determined which team Harmanpreet Singh and co. would face in the semifinal.

The Malaysians, who needed to beat China outright in order to make the grade had to settle for a pulsating 4-4 draw in their last Pool B game. As a result, the Indians will take on hosts China in the men's hockey semifinal on October 4.

The Chinese led 1-0 in the first quarter before a flurry of goals in the second which saw both teams go into the long breather with the score tied at 2-2. A thrilling third quarter witnessed the Malaysians taking the lead twice before the hosts drew level at 4-4.

The Malaysians earned a PC at the death but failed to capitalise even as China made it to the knockouts for the first time since the 2006 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, eight-time Asian Games gold medalists Pakistan bowed out of the competition after a 2-3 loss against defending champions Japan in Pool A.

Needing a win in order to advance to the semifinals after a demoralising loss to arch rivals India, the Pakistanis began on a positive note but failed to get past the defending champions in Hangzhou.

Japan will face South Korea in the second semifinal on Wednesday.

How China earned the right to play India in the Asian Games semifinal?

The Indians have been unbeaten thus far in Hangzhou

The Chinese did not begin their Asian Games campaign like a team well. A narrow 3-2 win against Oman was facilitated by Gao Jiesheng's 54th-minute winner off a short corner which saved the host team the blushes.

China scored their second goal off a penalty stroke against Oman and were lucky to come away with full points in their Asian Games opener.

A more creditable 5-1 win against Indonesia followed for the Chinese who are currently ranked 22nd as per the FIH.

The match that changed the complexion of Pool B was China's third game against South Korea.

In Hangzhou, Jang Jong-Hyun put the South Koreans in the driver's seat as early as the tenth minute after having converted two penalty corners. South Korea led 2-0 until the third quarter following which Shin Seok Kyo's team were in for a shock.

Gao Jiesheng scored off a short corner in the 52nd minute to reduce the deficit for the Chinese. With just over a minute left to play Wenhui scored from open play helping the home team draw level.

It was Jiesheng who was at it again with seconds to go for the end of play. A PC conversion at the death helped the Chinese snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against mighty South Korea.

Carrying the winning momentum forward China thrashed Thailand 9-0 needing a draw against Malaysia to enter the semifinals.

Gao was on hand to open the scoring against the Malaysians as well while Chen Qijun also scored from a PC. Pan Dongquan made no mistake from the spot after China earned a penalty stroke in the 36th minute with Zhu Wiejiang scoring the fourth for the hosts.

