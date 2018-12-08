×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Our World Cup begins now, says India coach after sealing QF berth

PTI
NEWS
News
120   //    08 Dec 2018, 22:15 IST

Harendra Singh said for him the pool matches were a four-nation event and the real World Cup begins now
Harendra Singh said for him the pool matches were a four-nation event and the real World Cup begins now

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) Chief India coach Harendra Singh on Saturday said for him the pool matches were a four-nation event and the real World Cup begins now after the hosts grabbed a direct entry into the quarterfinal with a 5-1 thrashing of Canada here.

India topped Pool C with seven points on account of a better goal difference than Olympic silver medallist Belgium and will play their quarterfinal game on December 13.

"Those who have visited my room know I have already written who we will play in the quarterfinals and who in the semifinals. For me, a four-nation tournament has finished and the World Cup starts now," Harendra said.

"From quarterfinals, you can smell a medal. The actual tournament starts with the next game."

Harendra said India were guilty of running too much with the ball in search of goals in the opening two quarters.

"We are missing in the final pass, we were running for goals. We have to wait for our moment, can't rush towards the ball. I think the first half, we did too much running," he said.

"We were too much in a hurry. We were lacking in the final execution. I think we have to throw out the childish instinct."

He, however, rued the fact that India failed to keep a clean slate.

"We were running for the ball. I want the players to tackle irrespective of their position. We failed to keep a clean sheet and I feel bad about it," Harendra said.

Advertisement

"By conceding you give away the momentum to opponents. It puts pressure on the (future) opponents when they see the team has kept a clean sheet.

"This team doesn't look into any other team's bedroom. Our target was 6-0, we won 5-1. This team is working on that for the last 4-5 years. We have a target and we know if we achieve that we will reach where we want to," he added.

Despite leading 5-1, India removed goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for a kicking back with three minutes remaining and Harendra said it was a premeditated tactic.

"I should have done (removed goalkeeper) 3 minutes ago. It was decided that in the 8th minute we will remove, but we missed that somehow. Irrespective of the result, we had decided we will take out the keeper (shortly before the end)," he said.

The coach informed that skipper Manpreet Singh didn't play the full match as he was unwell.

"We knew Manpreet was having a cough and sore throat. We could not use him for the entire match. So, we had one less midfielder. That's why Lalit's (Upadhyay) role changed. I pulled Lalit back a little," Harendra said.

Man-of-the-match Lalit, who scored two goals on Saturday, said their main focus was to maintain the structure.

"As the coach told us, our structure and energy should be the focus. We were going all out. He (coach) knows each and every player, how to use them. He wants us to play fearlessly," he said

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey World Cup 2018 Indian Men's Hockey Team Manpreet Singh (Hockey) Lalit Upadhyay
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Easier for India to win gold in this World Cup: former...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Canada vs India: 3 Standout...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs Belgium - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Coach Harendra defends selection of junior players in...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India eye direct quarterfinal spot...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Harendra is the best-available...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018:  Has India been the most...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup: India beat Argentina 5-0 in warm-up
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India drew against...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: India’s attacking game in the draw...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us