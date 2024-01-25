Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India vs Namibia preview, prediction and live streaming details

India and Namibia take on each other in the 23rd game of the inaugural Women’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday, January 25.

India are coming off two consecutive wins. They are in pole position in Pool C with two successive wins, bagging six points and have a goal difference of five.

They started their campaign with 5-4 win over Poland before steamrolling the USA 7-3 to make it two in two. Deepika Soreng (4), Khan Mumtaz (3), Kujur Mariana (3), Kujur Ajmina (1) and Choudhary Mahima (1) were the goalscorers for the Women in Blue.

Meanwhile, Namibia have the wooden spoon in Pool C with two losses. They started with a 6-1 defeat to the USA by 1-6 before losing 5-1 to Poland.

For the unversed, Hockey5s is a faster version of traditional field hockey with each team fielding five players, including a goalkeeper. The game is played for 20 minutes and is split into two halves of 10 minutes apiece.

Match Details

Match: India vs Namibia, Match 23, Pool C

Date and Time: Thursday, January 25, 2024; 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Hockey Oman Venue, Al Amarat 119, Oman

Squads

India

Solanki Bansari, Etimarpu Rajani, Khan Mumtaz, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Kujur Ajmina, Deepika Soreng, Kujur Mariana, Dhekale Akshata Abaso, Chhatri Jyoti, Choudhary Mahima

Namibia

Stoffberg Petro, Philander Azaylee, Ludwig Sunelle, Kruger Jivanka, Bartlett Jerrica, Henckert Jaime, Kruger Jahntwa, Myburgh Taramarie, Coetzee Anthea, Rix Charlize

Probable Playing 5s

India

Caps Etimarpu Rajani, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Kujur Ajmina, Deepika Soreng, Choudhary Mahima

Namibia

Caps Stoffberg Petro, Philander Azaylee, Ludwig Sunelle, Myburgh Taramarie, Rix Charlize

India vs Namibia Prediction

After steamrolling both Poland and the USA in the pool stage, India are strong favourites to defeat Namibia, who are coming off consecutive heavy defeats. The Women In Blue will eye another one-sided win .

India vs Namibia match prediction: India to make it 3-0 in the pool stage

India vs Namibia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports 18 3

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema