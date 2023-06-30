10 intriguing facts about Connor Bedard: Thoughts on 69, golf foursomes, signing babies & more

Connor Bedard was unsurprisingly selected as the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He is set to play his first NHL game on October 10 in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby, who he hails as his idol.

Connor Bedard has been mostly private about his personal life. But in a recent interview with TSN titled, "98 Questions with #98 Connor Bedard", the No. 1 pick opened up and talked about guilty pleasure TV shows, aliens, how his DMs look and more.

Here are 10 intriguing facts about Connor Bedard:

#1 A very superstitious player

He doesn't like his blade to hit the ground and it irks him when people touch his stick. To avoid it, Bedard keeps his stick inverted towards the end of the rack so that everyone knows to leave it alone.

#2 Alien believer

The thought of some extraterrestrial life form being out there intrigues Bedard, who says:

"There's gotta be something out there, the universe is so big, gotta be another living form out there."

#3 Connor Bedard signed a baby

Athletes often give autographs in a lot of unique places. Foreheads, faces, chests, the list goes on. But, Connor Bedard once signed a baby? The Chicago Blackhawks pick said:

"I signed a baby, I think. Maybe I was dreaming but I think I might have signed a baby"

#4. A #69 jersey is pretty funny

When asked, "Is 69 the worst hockey number of all time?" Bedard laughs saying, "I think its pretty funny."

He doubts the number will be allowed in any official leagues, but is open to see its use in a fun tournament.

"Whenever you're playing like a fun tournament or something, I'm dont think you're allowed to wear it in any other situation. But if you're joking around, I think it's good."

#5 Dream golf foursome includes GOAT personalities

According to Bedard, he is pretty decent at golf. So when he was asked about his dream golf foursome, which actually means golfers competing in teams of two, the Vancouver-native picked NBA legends Michael Jordan, Charles "Chuck" Barkley and of course Tiger Woods.

#6 Most famous contact numbers in his phone

One can imagine how many famous people are in Connor's contacts. But, the two most popular ones would be The Great One Wayne Gretzky and Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman.

#7 Guilty pleasure TV show

Bedard has watched a couple of episodes of Netflix's "Too Hot To Handle". The American-British reality TV gaming show demands that the contestants keep their hands off each other lest the $100,000 prize should be reduced.

#8 Favorite ice cream flavor

Connor Bedard's pick in this case is something you cannot go wrong with, Mint Chocolate Chip. Add this to the list of things I like about the No.1 pick.

#9 Instagram DMs are "mostly not PG"

It's no surprise that the No.1 pick's Instagram DMs are always blowing up. When asked about the craziest thing a fan has DM'd him, Bedard leaves it at, "mostly are not PG, I'll keep it at that."

#10 Accepts pineapple on pizza

When it comes to the age of question of, "Does pineapple belong on pizza", the No.1 draft pick is in the grey zone. He won't ask for it himself but doesn't hate the thought of it as many do.

