10 most memorable NHL All-Star Game moments of all-time ft. Gordie Howe's return to Detroit

This year marks the 68th edition of the NHL All-Star Game. Throughout the countless periods of superstars going head to head, there have been some iconic moments at the annual event, with many more to come.

Today, as everyone prepares to watch the contest, most fans like to reminisce about past All-Star Games, where some of hockey's greatest instances unfolded. Although narrowing this list down to just 10 is difficult, here's a list of the most memorable All-Star Game moments.

10 most memorable NHL All-Star Game moments of all-time

#10. Dany Heatley - 2003 (Minnesota)

Dany Heatley was just 22 when he was selected for the 2003 NHL All-Star Game. As a 26-goal scorer the year before, he was on the verge of superstardom in 2003, scoring four goals in the All-Star Game and finishing the regular season with 41 lamplighters. With five points, he became only the fifth skater to achieve four goals in a contest.

#9. Mike Richter - 1994 (New York)

In 1994, Madison Square Garden hosted the NHL All-Star Game, which previewed a special moment that would sum up the entire season: Mike Richter stopping Pavel Bure on a breakaway. En route to winning the event's MVP honors, Richter stopped "The Russian Rocket" on a breakaway during the All-Star Game.

As fate would have it, these two players met in the Stanley Cup Final, where Richter stopped Bure on a penalty shot in one of the season's most defying moments.

#8. Mike Gartner - 1996 (Boston)

By 1996, future Hall of Famer Mike Gartner was already a two-time champion of the fastest skater event, winning in 1990 and 1993, setting the competition record at 13.510 seconds. However, his best performance of the decade came in 1996 while representing the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Fleet Center in Boston.

With the crowd supporting him, Gartner set the record with a 13.386-second performance, which remained intact until 2016.

#7. Zdeno Chara - 2012 (Ottawa)

Zdeno Chara is one of the tallest players to ever lace up skates in the NHL. Considering his tall stature and ability to put everything from his 6-foot-9 body into every shot, it was only a matter of time before he broke the record for hardest shot at the All-Star Game Skill Competition.

After producing the hardest shot in 2007, he would win the event yearly until 2012, setting the NHL record for a shot that clocked in at 108.8 mph.

#6. Owen Nolan - 1997 (San Jose)

Owen Nolan was a first-overall pick from the 1990 NHL entry draft and had a respectable career spanning 1,200 matchups. However, he'll always be associated with the NHL All-Star Game for scoring a hat trick in the 1996 event in San Jose in front of his hometown crowd.

After collecting the puck, Nolan broke in on Dominic Hasek, calling his shot before sniping one top shelf in one of the most talked about moments in All-Star Game history.

#5. Ray Bourque - 1996 (Boston)

When the Boston Bruins opened the Fleet Center (now the TD Garden) in 1996, many people forgot the facility was the host of the NHL All-Star Game that season, and captain Ray Bourque scored with 37.3 to ignite the home crowd into a frenzy as the Eastern Conference picked up a 5-4 over the Western Conference.

Even though Bourque is remembered as a defenseman who continuously won the shooting accuracy event, many forget one of the most memorable goals of his legendary career.

#4. Al Iafrate - 1993 (Montreal)

The NHL skills competition started in 1990, and no one had ever recorded a shot over 100 mph until 1993 when Al Iafrate achieved it with a wooden stick.

Although reaching triple digits is common these days, especially with advancements in stick technology, over 30 years ago, no one had ever seen it, and his hardest shot that season has remained one of the most talked about All-Star Game moments.

#3. Gordie Howe - 1980 (Detroit)

Gordie Howe played 25 years with the Detroit Red Wings, collecting 1,809 points before leaving for the WHA in 1973-74. After a brief stint in the rival league, he returned to the NHL for one season in 1979-80, playing with the Hartford Whalers.

At 51, Howe became the oldest player to skate in an All-Star Game, which happened to take place in Detroit, his former stomping ground. In one of the most emotional moments, Howe skated in the NHL All-Star Game one final time.

#2. Wayne Gretzky - 1983 (Uniondale)

Wayne Gretzky was only beginning his journey of collecting NHL records in 1983, busy establishing himself as the best player at the NHL All-Star Game when he scored four goals for the first time at the event.

Although other players have gone on to achieve the feat, it was truly remarkable that Gretzky accomplished it when he did because, until that era, no one had come close to doing spectacular things as The Great One did.

#1. Mario Lemieux - 1988 (St. Louis)

Whether it's Gretzky or Mario Lemieux, it is safe to say that no one can discuss the NHL All-Star Game without mentioning one or the other. At the 1988 event, Lemieux recorded six points with three goals, including the game-winner in an exciting Wales Conference 6-5 victory over the Campbell Conference.

Overall, "Le Magnifique" ranks second in All-Star Game history with 23 points in just 10 matchups while sharing the goal record (13) with Gretzky.