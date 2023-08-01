2015 NHL Draft: 5 biggest disappointments from draft class featuring likes of Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner

The 2015 NHL Draft was one of the best in recent memory in large part due to the fact Connor McDavid was drafted first overall.

The draft has seen 12 NHL All-Stars in the first round alone, but there were some busts and disappointments along the way.

With the 2015 NHL Draft having been able to play in the NHL for eight seasons, let's take a look at some disappointments.

5. Nick Merkley

Nick Merkley was a highly-touted prospect and was drafted with the 30th overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes.

Merkley was over a point-per-game player in junior hockey but that didn't translate to the NHL. He ended up making his debut in 2017 and after playing just one NHL game for Arizona he was traded to New Jersey.

He still failed to make an impact role and ended up playing just 41 games in the NHL and is now playing in the KHL as his NHL career looks to be over.

4. Gabriel Carlson

Gabriel Carlson was picked 29th by the Columbus Blue Jackets and unfortunately, the Swedish defenseman didn't have much success in the NHL.

Carlsson dealt with some injuries and just didn't play well so spent more time in the AHL. After six seasons in the Jackets organization, he signed a deal with Washington but has only played in 81 NHL games.

3. Zachary Senyshyn

Boston picked Senyshyn with the 15th pick

The 2015 NHL Draft is a tough draft to talk about for Boston Bruin fans.

The Bruins had three straight picks, 13th, 14th and 15. Boston drafted Jakub Zboril with the 13th pick, Jake DeBrusk with the 14th pick, and Zachary Senyshyn with the 15th pick.

All three haven't lived up to the expectations but Senyshyn was the worst of the three as right after Boston picked him, Mathew Barzal, Kyle Connor, and Thomas Chabot were the three picks after and all three are All-Stars. Senyshyn played in just 16 NHL games.

2. Noah Juulsen

Noah Juulsen was picked 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens as he looked to be a big defenseman for Montreal.

Unfortunately, Juulsen never lived up to the hype as his offensive game did not translate and his speed turned out to be a knock on him. He ended up placed on waivers and claimed by Florida and traded to Vancouver later on.

Juulsen has played in just 68 NHL games and has 10 points.

1. Dylan Strome

Dylan Strome was teammates with Connor McDavid and entered the NHL with a ton of expectations.

With that, the Arizona Coyotes drafted Strome third overall ahead of Mitch Marner. In the NHL, Strome has bounced around - although he has had a good career - he hasn't lived up to the hype of a third-overall pick.

Strome has played in 354 games but Arizona traded Strome to Chicago and he ended up leaving in free agency to Washington.

Poll : Do you agree with this list? Yes No 0 votes