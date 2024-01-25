2018 Team Canada scandal: All we know so far about sexual assault allegations against multiple Canadian players

The 2018 Team Canada scandal, stemming from sexual assult charges associated with the 2018 World Juniors team, has been a dark chapter in the history of the sport. The news has been slowly unfolding over the years and culminated in the recent announcement today by the London Police. Here's a complete timeline of everything that has happened so far.

Everything we know: Chronicling the timeline of 2018 Team Canada Scandal

January 5, 2018: Canada secures a gold medal by defeating Sweden at the World Juniors.

June 18, 2018: The Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London, Ont.

June 19, 2018: A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada of an alleged sexual assault by eight players, including World Juniors team members, while she was intoxicated.

February 2019: London Police closes the criminal investigation, stating the woman declined to cooperate with authorities or Hockey Canada's investigators.

September 2020: Hockey Canada closes its own investigation into the 2018 Team Canada scandal.

April 2022: The woman reportedly seeks $3.55 million in damages from Hockey Canada, CHL, and eight unnamed players.

May 2022: Hockey Canada reportedly settle the lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed amount.

June 2, 2022: Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge orders a forensic audit to ensure no public funds were used in the settlement.

June 20, 2022: St-Onge reportedly freezes Hockey Canada's federal funding.

June 28-29, 2022: Major sponsors—Scotiabank, Tim Hortons, and Esso— reportedly suspend funding.

July 14, 2022: Hockey Canada reopens a third-party investigation into the alleged assault.

July 19, 2022: NHL players deny involvement, and London Police order a review of their investigation of the 2018 Team Canada scandal.

July 22, 2022: Hockey Canada announce an investigation into its 2003 men's world junior team for a group sexual assault. London Police chief Steve Williams reopens their investigation.

August 2, 2022: Victim reportedly passes a polygraph test.

August 24, 2022: NHL announces the nearing conclusion of the investigation.

November 16, 2023: Hockey Canada announces sanctions regarding the 2018 World Juniors allegations. The decision faces an appeal, with the appellant undisclosed.

January 21, 2024: Dillon Dube and Ottawa Senators announce leave of absence.

January 23, 2024: Carter Hart and Philadelphia Flyers announce leave of absence.

January 24, 2024: Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, and Michael McLeod announce leave of absences. London Police reportedly orders five players(names undisclosed) to surrender, according to The Globe and Mail.

Despite the significant developments, key details, including the names of the players of the 2018 Team Canada scandal, remain undisclosed. However, five players who were part of the 2018 Canadian squad have announced their leaves of abscence, as mentioned above. The upcoming press conference on February 5, 2024, is awaited for further clarity on the matter.