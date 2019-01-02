×
2020 Winter Classic to be held at Cotton Bowl

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    02 Jan 2019, 02:17 IST
AP Image

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of the NHL's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day. But Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league hasn't decided on their opponent.

Bettman also announced the Heritage Classic will return on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The NHL also will play outdoors at Air Force Academy on Feb. 15, 2020, as part of the Stadium Series, but it hasn't finalized the opponent for the Colorado Avalanche.

Bettman made his remarks during the second intermission of Tuesday's Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis will host the NHL All-Star festivities from Jan. 24-26, 2020.

