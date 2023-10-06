2023-24 Fantasy Hockey: 5 NHL power plays that make or break your draft

The 2023-24 NHL season kicks off in less than a week and many fantasy hockey drafts will happen this weekend, if they haven't already.

In fantasy hockey, fans will need to look at which player is playing with whom, as well as who is on the power play. Getting a power play goal or assist, usually results in more points, depending on the league.

With that, here are the five NHL team's power plays that could make or break your fantasy team.

5 NHL power plays to make or break your Fantasy Hockey draft

#1, Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg's PP struggled last season

The Winnipeg Jets made the playoffs last season, and did it with one of the worst power plays in the NHL.

The Jets were just 19.3% on the power play which was fifth-worst in the NHL, and all the teams below them missed the playoffs and were among the worst teams.

Winnipeg doesn't have a ton of players who will go high. With that, fans can look at who is on their power play and hope the Jets have a bounceback season on the PP.

#2, Los Angeles Kings

LA ranked fourth last season in PP

The Los Angeles Kings were great on the power play last season, converting on 25.3% of their opportunities.

The Kings, like the Jets, don't have a ton of players who will go early, so taking someone who plays on the power play could benefit your fantasy hockey team.

#3, Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators could be a playoff team

The Ottawa Senators are a trending team to make the playoffs, and with that, many of their top players will be popular picks early on.

Last season, the Sens ranked tied for eighth on the power play at 23.5%, but if the likes of Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and Claude Giroux are going to have a breakout season, getting Ottawa to have a top-five power play will be key.

Defensemen Thomas Chabot and Jacob Chychurn will also benefit from PP time, but if the Sens powerplay struggles, those two will also struggle.

#4, Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas won the Cup last season

The Vegas Golden Knights are the reigning Cup champions with a potent offense. However, their power play struggled mightily last season.

Vegas ranked 18th in the NHL at 20.3%, which hindered some of their top players' fantasy points last season. Yet, if the Golden Knights can even become a top-10 power play, it means the likes of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Chandler Stephenson among others will be even more valuable to your fantasy lineup.

#5, Edmonton Oilers

Oilers had the best PP last season

The Edmonton Oilers had a historic power play last season, as they converted on 32.4% of their power plays. In comparison, the Toronto Maple Leafs were second at 26%.

Edmonton's power play is so dangerous because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who will likely be the first two picks. But, if their power play remains that dominant, getting someone like Zach Hyman or Evan Bouchard later on could really benefit your fantasy hockey team.