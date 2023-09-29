2023/24 Fantasy Hockey: Top 10 forward point projections for the upcoming season

The 2023-24 NHL Draft is less than two weeks away and fantasy hockey drafts will likely take place this weekend.

Assuming your fantasy league uses the typical stats of goals, assists, plus/minus, power-play points, shots on goal, and hits for skaters, the top forwards should be relatively straightforward to draft, especially at one.

Here are the projected top-10 forwards for the upcoming fantasy hockey season.

#1 Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The top forward available is no surprise as Connor McDavid will be taken first overall in every single fantasy hockey draft.

McDavid will likely lead the NHL in points again this season, as long as he stays healthy. Last year, he put up 153 points, which was 25 points more than second place.

He also puts up a ton of shots and power-play points which will only help him be the top forward for this season.

#2 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

The second forward that will be drafted is Leon Draisaitl, as he racks up power-play points.

Last season, Draisaitl finished the year in second in points with 128. Like his teammate in McDavid, puts up a ton of power-play points, and although his plus-minus isn't as good because of that, he will hit which adds to his point total.

#3 Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon finished fifth in points last season, but the Colorado Avalanche star should be the third forward off the board.

MacKinnon recorded 111 points last season and puts up a ton of power-play points while also shooting the puck quite a bit.

#4 Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is one of the best playmakers in the NHL and helps set up a lot of the Tampa Bay Lightning's power-play points.

Kucherov was tied for third in points last season at 113, but his health is the only concern. If Kucherov does stay healthy, he could leapfrog MacKinnon, but playing on the safe side, he should be fourth.

#5 David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Davis Pastrnak had a career year scoring 61 goals and recording 113 points, but his fantasy stock took a hit this off-season. Patrice Bergeron retired, who was his linemate and the Bruins failed to replace a playmaker to play alongside him, which will likely hinder his stats this season.

#6 Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes has gotten better every year

Jack Hughes has become a top player in the NHL and could sneak into the top five this year. He recorded 99 points, which was 12th last season, but Hughes continues to get better every year, so this is a bet on that.

#7 Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk could be a risky pick as he did suffer a major injury in the Cup Finals but claims he is okay for the season. If Tkachuk is healthy, he will likely be a top-five forward, but there is some risk around him.

#8 Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson finished tied for sixth in scoring last year, but whether or not he will be able to do that again is to be seen. He put up 109 points last season, which was his first time clearing the century mark.

#9 Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews finds himself lower on this list after a down season last year. Matthews dealt with an injury most of the year, which hindered his goal-scoring ability. If he's healthy, Matthews could be a top-five forward, but if not, he could be a risk at nine.

#10 Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Rounding out the list is Mikko Rantanen who finished last season eighth in points. Rantanen will continue to get power-play time and has been able to stay healthy, which makes him a safe pick.