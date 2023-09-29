2023-24 Fantasy Hockey: Top 5 forward sleepers you should draft

The NHL is gearing up for the 2023-24 season, and Fantasy Hockey Leagues have started to plan their drafts.

Draft picks play a key role in building a winning fantasy team in fantasy hockey. For obvious reasons, early draft picks are regarded as one of the vital aspects of assembling a fantasy team.

There are, however, some players who go unnoticed in the early draft and are later selected as fantasy sleepers. These players can, at times, outperform high-rated players and add significant value to the team.

Top fantasy hockey forward sleepers to consider

Here are the top five:

#1 Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown

Brown is the top fantasy hockey sleeper for 2023. The Toronto, Ontario, native was drafted 156th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2012 draft.

In eight years, Brown has played for three teams. His last campaign was cut short to due to an ACL injury, appearing in four games for the Washington Capitals.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers this summer and will join his former OHL linemate, Connor McDavid. Brown is going to play in the Oilers top-line alongside McDavid and Draisaitl.

So, it won't be a surprise to see the 29-year-old accumulating more points this season.

#2 Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha

Zacha is another intriguing fantasy sleeper to watch out for in 2023. He was drafted No. 6 overall by the New Jersey Devils and has been with the Bruins since the 2022-23 season.

Zacha, 26, had a career-high season with the Gold and Yellow last term, accumulating 57 points through 36 assists and 21 goals, all while playing as a middle six.

However, with the departure of Bergeron and Krejci, Zacha is poised to be a starter in the Bruins' top-six line and could have a breakout year.

#3 Jakub Vrana, St. Louis Blues

Jakub Vrana

Varana is another key forward fantasy hockey players should keep an eye on as a sleeper. He was drafted 13th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2014 draft and has been in the league for nine seasons.

The 27-year-old has had two 20-plus goal campaigns. Last term, he only appeared for the Red Wings in five games before entering the player assistance progranm. He was then dealt to the St. Louis Blues, where he notched up 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 20 games.

Barring injuries, Vrana could easily exceed his late-round draft stock.

#4 Filip Chytil, New York Rangers

Filip Chytil

Chytil was drafted No. 21 overall by the New York Rangers in the 2017 draft. He has been with the Blue Shirts for the last six seasons.

He has been playing for the Blue Shirts as a third-line player. Nevertheless, for the upcoming season, the scenario is likely to be changed. The 24-year-old could be seen at the center alongside Artemi Panarian and Blake Wheeler in the second line.

The 24-year-old center had a career-high season with the Blue Shirts, accumulating 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 74 games. With better players alongside, Chytil is expected to hit the 60-point mark and turn out to be a great Fantasy Hockey Sleeper as well.

#5 Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi

Vilardi was drafted 11th overall by the LA Kings in 2017. The 24-year-old Kingston, Ontario, native was dealt to the Winnipeg Jets by the LA Kings in June.

He had a career-high season last campaign, notching up 41 points (23 goals and 18 assists) in 63 games. Vilardi is going to play a crucial role for the Jets this season and will be a first-line skater alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele.

If he stays healthy, Vilardi could have a breakout year with the Jets and be a great fantasy hockey sleeper.

Also Read: What are Fantasy Hockey Sleepers? Uncovering the world of hidden gems to elevate your game