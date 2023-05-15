2023 IIHF World Championships: Top players to watch in Group A  

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs dwindle down to only six remaining teams, more and more talent makes its way to Finland and Latvia to represent countries at the 2023 IIHF World Championships.

The tournament, featuring 16 nations, began May 12 and will run through May 28.

The following countries are taking part in the IIHF World Championships:

Group A

Austria

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Sweden

United States

Group B

Canada

Czechia

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Norway

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

Top players to watch in Group A of the 2023 IIHF World Championships

Mikko Rantanen, Finland (RW)

Mikko Rantanen is one of the best players in the NHL. Playing alongside Nathan Mackinnon for the Colorado Avalanche, Rantanen recorded 30 goals and 87 points during the regular season.

In the disappointing first-round loss to the Seattle Kraken, Rantanen was the best player on the ice, recording seven goals and 10 points in seven games.

Rantanen has tallied two assists in two games for Finland at the IIHF World Championships.

Alex Tuch, USA (RW)

Alex Tuch is a big-time player for the Buffalo Sabres. In 74 regular-season games, Tuch recorded 36 goals and 79 points, career highs in both categories. The 27-year-old finished third in scoring for the Sabres.

So far in the IIHF World Championships, Tuch is tied for the lead with three goals in as many games. He leads all skaters with a +5 rating. Tuch is also skating alongside his brother, Luke, for the first time.

IIHF @IIHFHockey

#IIHFWorlds

@usahockey Alex Tuch is a proud big brother! Both Alex and Luke had a goal in USA's game against Hungary! Alex Tuch is a proud big brother! Both Alex and Luke had a goal in USA's game against Hungary! #IIHFWorlds @usahockey https://t.co/yaT5z7FNwZ

Nikolaj Ehlers, Denmark (D)

Nikolaj Ehlers was part of the very disappointing playoff performance for the Winnipeg Jets. In their five-game defeat at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights, Ehlers did not record a point. But in the regular season, the defender finished with 12 goals and 38 points in only 45 games.

In two games with Denmark, Ehlers has tied Alex Tuch with three goals and added one assist. He ranks third among all skaters with four points.

Moritz Seider, Germany (D)

The Detroit Red Wings defenseman had a big second season in the NHL, finishing with five goals and 42 points while playing all 82 games in the Motor City. The 22-year-old has recorded 40+ points in each of his first two seasons in the league.

In three games for Germany, Seider has recorded one assist and two penalty minutes.

Fabian Zetterlund, Sweden (LW)

Fabian Zetterlund was a huge part of the New Jersey Devils future. That is until he was moved to the San Jose Sharks as a piece of the deal that brought Timo Meier to New Jersey.

Zetterlund has only dipped his toes into the NHL, playing in 81 games over three seasons. Before the trade, the 23-year-old tallied six goals and 14 assists in 45 games for the Devils. He did not record a point in 22 games with the Sharks to finish the season.

Zetterlund has yet to play for Sweden at the IIHF World Championships.

Kaapo Kakko, Finland (LW)

Kaako Kaapo has been the center of a lot of scrutiny over the past few seasons.

Since being drafted second overall in 2019, Kakko has been disappointing for the New York Rangers. The 22-year-old recorded a career-high 18 goals and 22 points in 82 games during the 2022-23 regular season, but failed to tally a single point against the New Jersey Devils in the playoffs.

The youngster is still only 22 years old and has a massive ceiling. This tournament could be a huge momentum boost for him and Kakko has one assist in two IIHF World Championship games for Finland.

