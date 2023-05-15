2023 IIHF World Championships: Top players to watch in Group B

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs dwindle down to only six remaining teams, more and more talent makes its way to Finland and Latvia for the 2023 IIHF World Championships.

The tournament, featuring 16 nations, began May 12 and will run through May 28.

The following countries are taking part in the tournament:

Group A

Austria

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Sweden

United States

Group B

Canada

Czechia

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Norway

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

Top players to watch in Group B of the 2023 IIHF World Championships

Tyler Toffoli, Canada (RW)

Tyler Toffoli is a goal scorer. After erupting for 28 goals with the Montreal Canadiens in 2020-21, Toffoli recorded a career-high 34 goals for the Calgary Flames in 2022-23. The 31-year-old added 39 assists for a nearly point-per-game pace.

In the tournament, Toffoli has not yet lit the lamp. The winger has recorded three assists in three games for Canada at the IIHF World Championships.

Nico Hischier, Switzerland (C)

After falling in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes, the New Jersey Devils had plenty of players considering a trip to the IIHF World Championships.

As the only team in NHL history to ever dress four Swiss-born players, the Devils had the talent to boost Team Switzerland at this year's tournament. While Akira Schmid and Timo Meier opted out, captain Nico Hischier and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler did not.

Hischier was a force for the Devils all season. The 24-year-old hit 30 goals for the first time and recorded a career-high 80 points in 81 games, helping the Devils finish with the third-best record in the NHL. Hischier added one goal and seven points in the postseason.

Hischier has yet to play for Switzerland at the tournament.

Simon Nemec, Slovakia (D)

Speaking of the New Jersey Devils, Simon Nemec is one of the top prospects within the Devils system. The 19-year-old defender finished with 12 goals, 34 points, and a +13 rating in 65 games with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League.

Nemec is -1 in one game for Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF World Championships.

Dominik Kubalik, Czechia (LW)

The six-foot-two, 27-year-old winger is a big part of the Detroit Red Wings future plans.

Dominik Kubalik finished the season with 20 goals and 45 points in 81 games for the Wings. He has recorded 15 or more goals in all four seasons in the NHL, hitting a career-high 30 in his rookie year.

Kubalik has been on a roll for Czechia so far, tallying two goals and four points in the first two games at the IIHF World Championships. He sits in a tie for third among all skaters.

Adam Fantilli, Canada (C)

If you have followed the NHL over the past two seasons, you have likely heard the name Adam Fantilli. However, the 18-year-old has not even been drafted yet.

Fantilli took home the Hobey Baker Award for the best player in college hockey, finishing with 30 goals and 65 points in just 36 games for the University of Michigan. Fantilli added two goals and one assist in the Wolverines run to the Frozen Four.

Fantilli is likely to be the second-overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft. Behind Connor Bedard, he is the best all-around player. The only reason he could fall further is if the Anaheim Ducks opt not to add another center to their roster.

Fantilli has two assists in three games for Canada.

