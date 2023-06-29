2023 NHL Draft: 3 shocking things that happened

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft certainly had its fair share of surprises and shocking moments that left fans and experts buzzing. Let's take a closer look at three unexpected events that unfolded during the draft.

Leo Carlsson jumps Adam Fantilli for second overall pick at the NHL Draft

The first jaw-dropping moment came when the Anaheim Ducks decided to pass on highly-touted prospect Adam Fantilli and instead, selected Leo Carlsson with the second overall pick. The move caught many off guard, as reports leading up to the draft had consistently projected Fantilli as a lock for the second spot.

The Ducks' decision to go against the grain sparked intense debate among fans and analysts, leaving everyone speculating about the team's rationale behind the surprising choice.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce The Anaheim Ducks select Leo Carlsson with the second overall pick The Anaheim Ducks select Leo Carlsson with the second overall pick 👀 https://t.co/e33pqhaSyF

Did Arizona Coyotes reach for Dmitri Simashev?

In another twist, the Arizona Coyotes shocked the hockey world by selecting Dmitri Simashev with the sixth overall pick. Simashev, originally projected to be chosen later in the first round, became the second defenseman off the board and the first Russian player selected ahead of highly-regarded Matvei Michkov.

The Coyotes' surprising decision sent shockwaves through the draft order, leading to a domino effect that saw the Philadelphia Flyers snag Michkov and the Washington Capitals choose Ryan Leonard.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Even Dmitri Simashev himself was shocked. Even Dmitri Simashev himself was shocked. 😮 https://t.co/fevrDsDvYu

Bill Guerin gives creative thank you

While the first two surprises may have been game-changing, the third moment provided some light-hearted humor.

Minnesota Wild General Manager, Billy Guerin, injected a touch of levity into the proceedings by expressing his gratitude to downtown Nashville bar, Tootsies, for keeping the Wild staff "hydrated and entertained" before making their selection. The unexpected shout-out added a playful and memorable element to the draft, showcasing Guerin's charisma and sense of humor.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Bill Guerin with the shoutout to Tootsies 🤣 Bill Guerin with the shoutout to Tootsies 🤣 https://t.co/rZMvl5dYkb

With the first round in the books, fans eagerly anticipate the next six rounds of the draft, expecting more memorable moments to unfold. The NHL draft serves as a stage for surprises, where teams make bold choices that can shape the future of their organizations.

As the selections continue, fans can look forward to more unexpected picks, intriguing trades, and perhaps even more lighthearted moments like Guerin's acknowledgment of Tootsies.

The 2023 NHL Draft has already delivered its share of shocks, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this captivating event. With so much at stake for teams and players alike, the draft serves as a platform for thrilling surprises and unforgettable moments that will resonate throughout the league for years to come.

