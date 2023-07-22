2023 NHL Draft pick calls out NHL teams over 'Connor Bedard' prejudice - "There has been a lot of bias"

The first day of the NHL draft in 2023 brought forth a palpable sense of excitement as top prospects gathered to fulfil their dreams of becoming NHL players. Among the stars of the day was Connor Bedard, who was selected as the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks.

As the cameras turned towards other draft prospects, their reactions to Bedard's selection shed light on something unusual. One statement, in particular, hinted at the 'Connor Bedard prejudice'.

Oliver Moore, the No. 19 overall pick for the Chicago Blackhawks, expressed admiration for Bedard and acknowledged how his presence in the draft class sets the standard for excellence. Moore said:

"When you have a guy like that who sets the standard for the draft class, I think all of us in this draft class are competitors and we wanna be just like him, if not better than him. So it pushes the whole draft class to be better."

Oliver Bonk, the No. 22 overall pick for the Philadelphia Flyers, said:

"Being in the 'Connor Bedard year', the sweepstakes year. There has been a lot of bias, we have a lot of skill in the draft. It's been a special year to be a part of."

Carey Terrance, selected No. 59 by the Anaheim Ducks, acknowledged Bedard's greatness, He said:

"I played against him a lot growing up. He's been a great player his whole life, so I think he deserves it all."

However, behind the excitement and celebration, a call for fairness emerged. As Oliver Bonk mentioned, many players in the draft class have honed their skills and have shown their exceptional talent, yet their achievements may be overshadowed by the focus on Bedard.

The 2023 NHL draft class undoubtedly boasts of an abundance of skill and promise, with players eager to make their mark in the league. Some notable names were Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, William Smith, and David Reinbacher, etc.

NHL stadium series in February 2024 at MetLife Stadium

The NHL is preparing to bring back the thrill of outdoor hockey with two Stadium Series games scheduled for February 2024. As reported by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the league has planned back-to-back games to take place at MetLife Stadium, featuring four rival teams. These are: the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers.

MetLife Stadium, situated in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is no stranger to hosting major sporting events, including the Super Bowl and other high-profile games. Fans can look forward to an extraordinary experience as the league revives the outdoor hockey tradition.

