2023 NHL Draft Roundup: Where did all the players end up going?

Another NHL Draft has come and gone, with 224 of the top prospects in hockey being selected by the 32 teams across the league. While this is an important step in their professional careers, it is only the beginning.
Dubbed the "Connor Bedard Draft", the Chicago Blackhawks were ultimately given the opportunity to select the potentially generational talent. Now that the dust has settled, it's time to look at the landing spots for all 224 young men in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Round 1
|1)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Connor Bedard
|2)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Leo Carlsson
|3)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Adam Fantilli
|4)
|San Jose Sharks
|Will Smith
|5)
|Montreal Canadiens
|David Reinbacher
|6)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Dmitriy Simashev
|7)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Matvei Michkov
|8)
|Washington Capitals
|Ryan Leonard
|9)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Nate Danielson
|10)
|St. Louis Blues
|Dalibor Dvorsky
|11)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Tom Willander
|12)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Daniil But
|13)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Zach Benson
|14)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Brayden Yager
|15)
|Nashville Predators
|Matthew Wood
|16)
|Calgary Flames
|Samuel Honzek
|17)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Axel Sandin Pellikka
|18)
|Winnipeg Jets
|Colby Barlow
|19)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Oliver Moore
|20)
|Seattle Kraken
|Eduard Sale
|21)
|Minnesota Wild
|Charlie Stramel
|22)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Oliver Bonk
|23)
|New York Rangers
|Gabriel Perreault
|24)
|Nashville Predators
|Tanner Molendyk
|25)
|St. Louis Blues
|Otto Stenberg
|26)
|San Jose Sharks
|Quentin Musty
|27)
|Colorado Avalanche
|Calum Ritchie
|28)
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Easton Cowan
|29)
|St. Louis Blues
|Theo Lindstein
|30)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Bradly Nadeau
|31)
|Colorado Avalanche
|Mikhail Gulyayev
|32)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|David Edstrom
Round 2
|33)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Nico Myatovic
|34)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Gavin Brindley
|35)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Adam Gajan
|36)
|San Jose Sharks
|Kasper Halttunen
|37)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Ethan Gauthier
|38)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Michael Hrabal
|39)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Anton Wahlberg
|40)
|Washington Capitals
|Andrew Cristall
|41)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Trey Augustine
|42)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Andrew Gibson
|43)
|Nashville Predators
|Felix Nilsson
|44)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Roman Kantserov
|45)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Maxim Strbak
|46)
|Nashville Predators
|Kalan Lind
|47)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Brady Cleveland
|48)
|Calgary Flames
|Etienne Morin
|49)
|New York Islanders
|Danny Nelson
|50)
|Seattle Kraken
|Carson Rehkopf
|51)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Carson Bjarnason
|52)
|Seattle Kraken
|Oscar Fisker Molgaard
|53)
|Minnesota Wild
|Rasmus Kumpulainen
|54)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Jakub Dvorak
|55)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Martin Misiak
|56)
|Edmonton Oilers
|Beau Akey
|57)
|Seattle Kraken
|Lukas Dragicevic
|58)
|New Jersey Devils
|Quentin Musty
|59)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Carey Terrance
|60)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Damian Clara
|61)
|Dallas Stars
|Tristan Bertucci
|62)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Felix Unger Sorum
|63)
|Florida Panthers
|Gracyn Sawchyn
|64)
|Minnesota Wild
|Riley Heidt
Round 3
|65)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Coulson Pitre
|66)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|William Whitelaw
|67)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Nick Lardis
|68)
|Nashville Predators
|Jesse Kiiskinen
|69)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Jacob Fowler
|70)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Jonathan Castagna
|71)
|San Jose Sharks
|Brandon Svoboda
|72)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Noel Nordh
|73)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Noah Dower Nilsson
|74)
|St. Louis Blues
|Quinton Burns
|75)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Hunter Brzustewicz
|76)
|St. Louis Blues
|Juraj Pekarcik
|77)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Mathieu Cataford
|78)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Koehn Ziemmer
|79)
|Dallas Stars
|Bard Gardiner
|80)
|Calgary Flames
|Aydar Suniev
|81)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Tanner Ludtke
|82)
|Winnipeg Jets
|Zach Nehring
|83)
|Nashville Predators
|Dylan Mackinnon
|84)
|Seattle Kraken
|Caden Price
|85)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Yegor Sidorov
|86)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Gavin Mccarthy
|87)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Egor Zavragin
|88)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Vadim Moroz
|89)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Sawyer Mynio
|90)
|New York Rangers
|Drew Fortescue
|91)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Emil Pieniniemi
|92)
|Boston Bruins
|Christopher Pelosi
|93)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Jiri Felcman
|94)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Jayden Perron
|95)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Denver Barkey
|96)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Arttu Karki
Round 4
|97)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Konnor Smith
|98)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Andrew Strathmann
|99)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Alex Pharand
|100)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Alexander Rykov
|101)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Florian Xhekaj
|102)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Terrell Goldsmith
|103)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Cole Knuble
|104)
|Washington Capitals
|Patrick Thomas
|105)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Ty Mueller
|106)
|St. Louis Blues
|Jakub Stancl
|107)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Vilmer Alriksson
|108)
|Ottawa Senators
|Hoyt Stanley
|109)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Ethan Miedema
|110)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Bogdan Konyushkov
|111)
|Nashville Predators
|Joey Willis
|112)
|Calgary Flames
|Jaden Lipinski
|113)
|New York Islanders
|Jesse Nurmi
|114)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Luca Pinelli
|115)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Jayson Shaugabay
|116)
|Seattle Kraken
|Andrei Loshko
|117)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Larry Keenan
|118)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Hampton Slukynsky
|119)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Matthew Perkins
|120)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Alex Ciernik
|121)
|Nashville Predators
|Juha Jatkola
|122)
|New Jersey Devils
|Cam Squires
|123)
|San Jose Sharks
|Luca Gagnoni
|124)
|Boston Bruins
|Beckett Hendrickson
|125)
|Dallas Stars
|Aram Minnetian
|126)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Stanislav Yarovoi
|127)
|Florida Panthers
|Albert Wikman
|128)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Quentin Miller
Round 5
|129)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Rodwin Dionicio
|130)
|San Jose Sharks
|Axel Landen
|131)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Marcel Marcel
|132)
|San Jose Sharks
|Eric Pohlkamp
|133)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Sam Harris
|134)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Melker Thelin
|135)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Carter Sotheran
|136)
|Washington Capitals
|Cameron Allen
|137)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Jack Phelan
|138)
|St. Louis Blues
|Paul Fischer
|139)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Charles-Alexis Legault
|140)
|Ottawa Senators
|Matthew Andonovski
|141)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Scott Ratzlaff
|142)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Mikhail Ilyin
|143)
|Nashville Predators
|Sutter Muzzatti
|144)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Yevgeni Volokhin
|145)
|New York Islanders
|Justin Gill
|146)
|Winnipeg Jets
|Jacob Julien
|147)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Kevin Bicker
|148)
|Seattle Kraken
|Kaden Hammell
|149)
|Minnesota Wild
|Aaron Pionk
|150)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Matthew Mania
|151)
|Winnipeg Jets
|Thomas Milic
|152)
|New York Rangers
|Rasmus Larsson
|153)
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Hudson Malinoski
|154)
|New Jersey Devils
|Chase Cheslock
|155)
|Colorado Avalanche
|Nikita Ishimnikov
|156)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Melvin Strahl
|157)
|Dallas Stars
|Arno Tiefensee
|158)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Ruslan Khazheyev
|159)
|Florida Panthers
|Olof Glifford
|160)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Justin Kipkie
Round 6
|161)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Vojtech Port
|162)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Samu Bau
|163)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Timur Mukhanov
|164)
|New Jersey Devils
|Cole Brown
|165)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Filip Eriksson
|166)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Carsen Musser
|167)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Milton Oscarson
|168)
|Seattle Kraken
|Visa Vedenpaa
|169)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Rudy Guimond
|170)
|St. Louis Blues
|Matthew Mayich
|171)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Aiden Celebrini
|172)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Ryan Macpherson
|173)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Sean Keohane
|174)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Cooper Foster
|175)
|Nashville Predators
|Austin Roest
|176)
|Calgary Flames
|Yegor Yegorov
|177)
|New York Islanders
|Zachary Schulz
|178)
|New York Rangers
|Dylan Roobroeck
|179)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Warren Clark
|180)
|Seattle Kraken
|Zeb Forsfjall
|181)
|Minnesota Wild
|Kalem Parker
|182)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Ryan Conmy
|183)
|New York Rangers
|Ty Henricks
|184)
|Edmonton Oilers
|Nathaniel Day
|185)
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Noah Chadwick
|186)
|New Jersey Devils
|Daniil Karpovich
|187)
|Colorado Avalanche
|Jeremy Hanzel
|188)
|Boston Bruins
|Ryan Walsh
|189)
|Dallas Stars
|Angus Macdonnell
|190)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Michael Emerson
|191)
|Florida Panthers
|Luke Coughlin
|192)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Tuomas Uronen
Round 7
|193)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Jack Harvey
|194)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Oiva Keskinen
|195)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Janne Peltonen
|196)
|San Jose Sharks
|David Klee
|197)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Luke Mittelstadt
|198)
|Florida Panthers
|Stephan Zvyagin
|199)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Matteo Mann
|200)
|Washington Capitals
|Brett Hyland
|201)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Emmitt Finnie
|202)
|St. Louis Blues
|Nikita Susuyev
|203)
|San Jose Sharks
|Yegor Rimashevskiy
|204)
|Ottawa Senators
|Owen Becker
|205)
|Buffalo Sabres
|Norwin Panocha
|206)
|Washington Capitals
|Antoine Keller
|207)
|Ottawa Senators
|Vladimir Nikitin
|208)
|Calgary Flames
|Alex Hurtig
|209)
|New York Islanders
|Dennis Good Bogg
|210)
|Winnipeg Jets
|Connor Levis
|211)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Ethan Hay
|212)
|Seattle Kraken
|Zaccharya Wisdom
|213)
|Minnesota Wild
|James Clark
|214)
|Boston Bruins
|Casper Nassen
|215)
|Ottawa Senators
|Nicholas Vantassell
|216)
|Edmonton Oilers
|Matt Copponi
|217)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Emil Jarventie
|218)
|Nashville Predators
|Aiden Frank
|219)
|Colorado Avalanche
|Maros Jedlicka
|220)
|Boston Bruins
|Kristian Kostandinski
|221)
|Dallas Stars
|Sebastian Bradshaw
|222)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Yegor Velmakin
|223)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Kalle Kangas
|224)
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Tyler Peddle
