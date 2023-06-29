Create

2023 NHL Draft Roundup: Where did all the players end up going?

By Lyndon Suvanto
The 2023 NHL Draft has come to an end, with 224 players finding themselves selected by teams
Another NHL Draft has come and gone, with 224 of the top prospects in hockey being selected by the 32 teams across the league. While this is an important step in their professional careers, it is only the beginning.

Connor Bedard, welcome to Chicago. ☝️The @NHLBlackhawks select forward Connor Bedard with the first overall selection in the 2023 #NHLDraft! https://t.co/So6pRM5Kfg
Dubbed the "Connor Bedard Draft", the Chicago Blackhawks were ultimately given the opportunity to select the potentially generational talent. Now that the dust has settled, it's time to look at the landing spots for all 224 young men in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Round 1

1)Chicago BlackhawksConnor Bedard
2)Anaheim DucksLeo Carlsson
3)Columbus Blue JacketsAdam Fantilli
4)San Jose SharksWill Smith
5)Montreal CanadiensDavid Reinbacher
6)Arizona CoyotesDmitriy Simashev
7)Philadelphia FlyersMatvei Michkov
8)Washington CapitalsRyan Leonard
9)Detroit Red WingsNate Danielson
10)St. Louis BluesDalibor Dvorsky
11)Vancouver CanucksTom Willander
12)Arizona CoyotesDaniil But
13)Buffalo SabresZach Benson
14)Pittsburgh PenguinsBrayden Yager
15)Nashville PredatorsMatthew Wood
16)Calgary FlamesSamuel Honzek
17)Detroit Red WingsAxel Sandin Pellikka
18)Winnipeg JetsColby Barlow
19)Chicago BlackhawksOliver Moore
20)Seattle KrakenEduard Sale
21)Minnesota WildCharlie Stramel
22)Philadelphia FlyersOliver Bonk
23)New York RangersGabriel Perreault
24)Nashville PredatorsTanner Molendyk
25)St. Louis BluesOtto Stenberg
26)San Jose SharksQuentin Musty
27)Colorado AvalancheCalum Ritchie
28)Toronto Maple LeafsEaston Cowan
29)St. Louis BluesTheo Lindstein
30)Carolina HurricanesBradly Nadeau
31)Colorado AvalancheMikhail Gulyayev
32)Vegas Golden KnightsDavid Edstrom

Round 2

33)Anaheim DucksNico Myatovic
34)Columbus Blue JacketsGavin Brindley
35)Chicago BlackhawksAdam Gajan
36)San Jose SharksKasper Halttunen
37)Tampa Bay LightningEthan Gauthier
38)Arizona CoyotesMichael Hrabal
39)Buffalo SabresAnton Wahlberg
40)Washington CapitalsAndrew Cristall
41)Detroit Red WingsTrey Augustine
42)Detroit Red WingsAndrew Gibson
43)Nashville PredatorsFelix Nilsson
44)Chicago BlackhawksRoman Kantserov
45)Buffalo SabresMaxim Strbak
46)Nashville PredatorsKalan Lind
47)Detroit Red WingsBrady Cleveland
48)Calgary FlamesEtienne Morin
49)New York IslandersDanny Nelson
50)Seattle KrakenCarson Rehkopf
51)Philadelphia FlyersCarson Bjarnason
52)Seattle KrakenOscar Fisker Molgaard
53)Minnesota WildRasmus Kumpulainen
54)Los Angeles KingsJakub Dvorak
55)Chicago BlackhawksMartin Misiak
56)Edmonton OilersBeau Akey
57)Seattle KrakenLukas Dragicevic
58)New Jersey DevilsQuentin Musty
59)Anaheim DucksCarey Terrance
60)Anaheim DucksDamian Clara
61)Dallas StarsTristan Bertucci
62)Carolina HurricanesFelix Unger Sorum
63)Florida PanthersGracyn Sawchyn
64)Minnesota WildRiley Heidt

Round 3

65)Anaheim DucksCoulson Pitre
66)Columbus Blue JacketsWilliam Whitelaw
67)Chicago BlackhawksNick Lardis
68)Nashville PredatorsJesse Kiiskinen
69)Montreal CanadiensJacob Fowler
70)Arizona CoyotesJonathan Castagna
71)San Jose SharksBrandon Svoboda
72)Arizona CoyotesNoel Nordh
73)Detroit Red WingsNoah Dower Nilsson
74)St. Louis BluesQuinton Burns
75)Vancouver CanucksHunter Brzustewicz
76)St. Louis BluesJuraj Pekarcik
77)Vegas Golden KnightsMathieu Cataford
78)Los Angeles KingsKoehn Ziemmer
79)Dallas StarsBard Gardiner
80)Calgary FlamesAydar Suniev
81)Arizona CoyotesTanner Ludtke
82)Winnipeg JetsZach Nehring
83)Nashville PredatorsDylan Mackinnon
84)Seattle KrakenCaden Price
85)Anaheim DucksYegor Sidorov
86)Buffalo SabresGavin Mccarthy
87)Philadelphia FlyersEgor Zavragin
88)Arizona CoyotesVadim Moroz
89)Vancouver CanucksSawyer Mynio
90)New York RangersDrew Fortescue
91)Pittsburgh PenguinsEmil Pieniniemi
92)Boston BruinsChristopher Pelosi
93)Chicago BlackhawksJiri Felcman
94)Carolina HurricanesJayden Perron
95)Philadelphia FlyersDenver Barkey
96)Vegas Golden KnightsArttu Karki

Round 4

97)Anaheim DucksKonnor Smith
98)Columbus Blue JacketsAndrew Strathmann
99)Chicago BlackhawksAlex Pharand
100)Carolina HurricanesAlexander Rykov
101)Montreal CanadiensFlorian Xhekaj
102)Arizona CoyotesTerrell Goldsmith
103)Philadelphia FlyersCole Knuble
104)Washington CapitalsPatrick Thomas
105)Vancouver CanucksTy Mueller
106)St. Louis BluesJakub Stancl
107)Vancouver CanucksVilmer Alriksson
108)Ottawa SenatorsHoyt Stanley
109)Buffalo SabresEthan Miedema
110)Montreal CanadiensBogdan Konyushkov
111)Nashville PredatorsJoey Willis
112)Calgary FlamesJaden Lipinski
113)New York IslandersJesse Nurmi
114)Columbus Blue JacketsLuca Pinelli
115)Tampa Bay LightningJayson Shaugabay
116)Seattle KrakenAndrei Loshko
117)Detroit Red WingsLarry Keenan
118)Los Angeles KingsHampton Slukynsky
119)Vancouver CanucksMatthew Perkins
120)Philadelphia FlyersAlex Ciernik
121)Nashville PredatorsJuha Jatkola
122)New Jersey DevilsCam Squires
123)San Jose SharksLuca Gagnoni
124)Boston BruinsBeckett Hendrickson
125)Dallas StarsAram Minnetian
126)Carolina HurricanesStanislav Yarovoi
127)Florida PanthersAlbert Wikman
128)Montreal CanadiensQuentin Miller

Round 5

129)Anaheim DucksRodwin Dionicio
130)San Jose SharksAxel Landen
131)Chicago BlackhawksMarcel Marcel
132)San Jose SharksEric Pohlkamp
133)Montreal CanadiensSam Harris
134)Arizona CoyotesMelker Thelin
135)Philadelphia FlyersCarter Sotheran
136)Washington CapitalsCameron Allen
137)Detroit Red WingsJack Phelan
138)St. Louis BluesPaul Fischer
139)Carolina HurricanesCharles-Alexis Legault
140)Ottawa SenatorsMatthew Andonovski
141)Buffalo SabresScott Ratzlaff
142)Pittsburgh PenguinsMikhail Ilyin
143)Nashville PredatorsSutter Muzzatti
144)Montreal CanadiensYevgeni Volokhin
145)New York IslandersJustin Gill
146)Winnipeg JetsJacob Julien
147)Detroit Red WingsKevin Bicker
148)Seattle KrakenKaden Hammell
149)Minnesota WildAaron Pionk
150)Los Angeles KingsMatthew Mania
151)Winnipeg JetsThomas Milic
152)New York RangersRasmus Larsson
153)Toronto Maple LeafsHudson Malinoski
154)New Jersey DevilsChase Cheslock
155)Colorado AvalancheNikita Ishimnikov
156)Columbus Blue JacketsMelvin Strahl
157)Dallas StarsArno Tiefensee
158)Carolina HurricanesRuslan Khazheyev
159)Florida PanthersOlof Glifford
160)Arizona CoyotesJustin Kipkie

Round 6

161)Anaheim DucksVojtech Port
162)Arizona CoyotesSamu Bau
163)Carolina HurricanesTimur Mukhanov
164)New Jersey DevilsCole Brown
165)Montreal CanadiensFilip Eriksson
166)Arizona CoyotesCarsen Musser
167)Chicago BlackhawksMilton Oscarson
168)Seattle KrakenVisa Vedenpaa
169)Detroit Red WingsRudy Guimond
170)St. Louis BluesMatthew Mayich
171)Vancouver CanucksAiden Celebrini
172)Philadelphia FlyersRyan Macpherson
173)Buffalo SabresSean Keohane
174)Pittsburgh PenguinsCooper Foster
175)Nashville PredatorsAustin Roest
176)Calgary FlamesYegor Yegorov
177)New York IslandersZachary Schulz
178)New York RangersDylan Roobroeck
179)Tampa Bay LightningWarren Clark
180)Seattle KrakenZeb Forsfjall
181)Minnesota WildKalem Parker
182)Los Angeles KingsRyan Conmy
183)New York RangersTy Henricks
184)Edmonton OilersNathaniel Day
185)Toronto Maple LeafsNoah Chadwick
186)New Jersey DevilsDaniil Karpovich
187)Colorado AvalancheJeremy Hanzel
188)Boston BruinsRyan Walsh
189)Dallas StarsAngus Macdonnell
190)Carolina HurricanesMichael Emerson
191)Florida PanthersLuke Coughlin
192)Vegas Golden KnightsTuomas Uronen

Round 7

193)Tampa Bay LightningJack Harvey
194)Columbus Blue JacketsOiva Keskinen
195)Chicago BlackhawksJanne Peltonen
196)San Jose SharksDavid Klee
197)Montreal CanadiensLuke Mittelstadt
198)Florida PanthersStephan Zvyagin
199)Philadelphia FlyersMatteo Mann
200)Washington CapitalsBrett Hyland
201)Detroit Red WingsEmmitt Finnie
202)St. Louis BluesNikita Susuyev
203)San Jose SharksYegor Rimashevskiy
204)Ottawa SenatorsOwen Becker
205)Buffalo SabresNorwin Panocha
206)Washington CapitalsAntoine Keller
207)Ottawa SenatorsVladimir Nikitin
208)Calgary FlamesAlex Hurtig
209)New York IslandersDennis Good Bogg
210)Winnipeg JetsConnor Levis
211)Tampa Bay LightningEthan Hay
212)Seattle KrakenZaccharya Wisdom
213)Minnesota WildJames Clark
214)Boston BruinsCasper Nassen
215)Ottawa SenatorsNicholas Vantassell
216)Edmonton OilersMatt Copponi
217)Pittsburgh PenguinsEmil Jarventie
218)Nashville PredatorsAiden Frank
219)Colorado AvalancheMaros Jedlicka
220)Boston BruinsKristian Kostandinski
221)Dallas StarsSebastian Bradshaw
222)Carolina HurricanesYegor Velmakin
223)Pittsburgh PenguinsKalle Kangas
224)Columbus Blue JacketsTyler Peddle
