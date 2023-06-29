2023 NHL Draft Roundup: Where did all the players end up going?

Another NHL Draft has come and gone, with 224 of the top prospects in hockey being selected by the 32 teams across the league. While this is an important step in their professional careers, it is only the beginning.

NHL @NHL



The Connor Bedard, welcome to Chicago.The @NHLBlackhawks select forward Connor Bedard with the first overall selection in the 2023 #NHLDraft Connor Bedard, welcome to Chicago. ☝️The @NHLBlackhawks select forward Connor Bedard with the first overall selection in the 2023 #NHLDraft! https://t.co/So6pRM5Kfg

"Connor Bedard, welcome to Chicago. The @NHLBlackhawks select forward Connor Bedard with the first overall selection in the 2023 #NHLDraft!" - @NHL

Dubbed the "Connor Bedard Draft", the Chicago Blackhawks were ultimately given the opportunity to select the potentially generational talent. Now that the dust has settled, it's time to look at the landing spots for all 224 young men in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Round 1

1) Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard 2) Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson 3) Columbus Blue Jackets Adam Fantilli 4) San Jose Sharks Will Smith 5) Montreal Canadiens David Reinbacher 6) Arizona Coyotes Dmitriy Simashev 7) Philadelphia Flyers Matvei Michkov 8) Washington Capitals Ryan Leonard 9) Detroit Red Wings Nate Danielson 10) St. Louis Blues Dalibor Dvorsky 11) Vancouver Canucks Tom Willander 12) Arizona Coyotes Daniil But 13) Buffalo Sabres Zach Benson 14) Pittsburgh Penguins Brayden Yager 15) Nashville Predators Matthew Wood 16) Calgary Flames Samuel Honzek 17) Detroit Red Wings Axel Sandin Pellikka 18) Winnipeg Jets Colby Barlow 19) Chicago Blackhawks Oliver Moore 20) Seattle Kraken Eduard Sale 21) Minnesota Wild Charlie Stramel 22) Philadelphia Flyers Oliver Bonk 23) New York Rangers Gabriel Perreault 24) Nashville Predators Tanner Molendyk 25) St. Louis Blues Otto Stenberg 26) San Jose Sharks Quentin Musty 27) Colorado Avalanche Calum Ritchie 28) Toronto Maple Leafs Easton Cowan 29) St. Louis Blues Theo Lindstein 30) Carolina Hurricanes Bradly Nadeau 31) Colorado Avalanche Mikhail Gulyayev 32) Vegas Golden Knights David Edstrom

Round 2

33) Anaheim Ducks Nico Myatovic 34) Columbus Blue Jackets Gavin Brindley 35) Chicago Blackhawks Adam Gajan 36) San Jose Sharks Kasper Halttunen 37) Tampa Bay Lightning Ethan Gauthier 38) Arizona Coyotes Michael Hrabal 39) Buffalo Sabres Anton Wahlberg 40) Washington Capitals Andrew Cristall 41) Detroit Red Wings Trey Augustine 42) Detroit Red Wings Andrew Gibson 43) Nashville Predators Felix Nilsson 44) Chicago Blackhawks Roman Kantserov 45) Buffalo Sabres Maxim Strbak 46) Nashville Predators Kalan Lind 47) Detroit Red Wings Brady Cleveland 48) Calgary Flames Etienne Morin 49) New York Islanders Danny Nelson 50) Seattle Kraken Carson Rehkopf 51) Philadelphia Flyers Carson Bjarnason 52) Seattle Kraken Oscar Fisker Molgaard 53) Minnesota Wild Rasmus Kumpulainen 54) Los Angeles Kings Jakub Dvorak 55) Chicago Blackhawks Martin Misiak 56) Edmonton Oilers Beau Akey 57) Seattle Kraken Lukas Dragicevic 58) New Jersey Devils Quentin Musty 59) Anaheim Ducks Carey Terrance 60) Anaheim Ducks Damian Clara 61) Dallas Stars Tristan Bertucci 62) Carolina Hurricanes Felix Unger Sorum 63) Florida Panthers Gracyn Sawchyn 64) Minnesota Wild Riley Heidt

Round 3

65) Anaheim Ducks Coulson Pitre 66) Columbus Blue Jackets William Whitelaw 67) Chicago Blackhawks Nick Lardis 68) Nashville Predators Jesse Kiiskinen 69) Montreal Canadiens Jacob Fowler 70) Arizona Coyotes Jonathan Castagna 71) San Jose Sharks Brandon Svoboda 72) Arizona Coyotes Noel Nordh 73) Detroit Red Wings Noah Dower Nilsson 74) St. Louis Blues Quinton Burns 75) Vancouver Canucks Hunter Brzustewicz 76) St. Louis Blues Juraj Pekarcik 77) Vegas Golden Knights Mathieu Cataford 78) Los Angeles Kings Koehn Ziemmer 79) Dallas Stars Bard Gardiner 80) Calgary Flames Aydar Suniev 81) Arizona Coyotes Tanner Ludtke 82) Winnipeg Jets Zach Nehring 83) Nashville Predators Dylan Mackinnon 84) Seattle Kraken Caden Price 85) Anaheim Ducks Yegor Sidorov 86) Buffalo Sabres Gavin Mccarthy 87) Philadelphia Flyers Egor Zavragin 88) Arizona Coyotes Vadim Moroz 89) Vancouver Canucks Sawyer Mynio 90) New York Rangers Drew Fortescue 91) Pittsburgh Penguins Emil Pieniniemi 92) Boston Bruins Christopher Pelosi 93) Chicago Blackhawks Jiri Felcman 94) Carolina Hurricanes Jayden Perron 95) Philadelphia Flyers Denver Barkey 96) Vegas Golden Knights Arttu Karki

Round 4

97) Anaheim Ducks Konnor Smith 98) Columbus Blue Jackets Andrew Strathmann 99) Chicago Blackhawks Alex Pharand 100) Carolina Hurricanes Alexander Rykov 101) Montreal Canadiens Florian Xhekaj 102) Arizona Coyotes Terrell Goldsmith 103) Philadelphia Flyers Cole Knuble 104) Washington Capitals Patrick Thomas 105) Vancouver Canucks Ty Mueller 106) St. Louis Blues Jakub Stancl 107) Vancouver Canucks Vilmer Alriksson 108) Ottawa Senators Hoyt Stanley 109) Buffalo Sabres Ethan Miedema 110) Montreal Canadiens Bogdan Konyushkov 111) Nashville Predators Joey Willis 112) Calgary Flames Jaden Lipinski 113) New York Islanders Jesse Nurmi 114) Columbus Blue Jackets Luca Pinelli 115) Tampa Bay Lightning Jayson Shaugabay 116) Seattle Kraken Andrei Loshko 117) Detroit Red Wings Larry Keenan 118) Los Angeles Kings Hampton Slukynsky 119) Vancouver Canucks Matthew Perkins 120) Philadelphia Flyers Alex Ciernik 121) Nashville Predators Juha Jatkola 122) New Jersey Devils Cam Squires 123) San Jose Sharks Luca Gagnoni 124) Boston Bruins Beckett Hendrickson 125) Dallas Stars Aram Minnetian 126) Carolina Hurricanes Stanislav Yarovoi 127) Florida Panthers Albert Wikman 128) Montreal Canadiens Quentin Miller

Round 5

129) Anaheim Ducks Rodwin Dionicio 130) San Jose Sharks Axel Landen 131) Chicago Blackhawks Marcel Marcel 132) San Jose Sharks Eric Pohlkamp 133) Montreal Canadiens Sam Harris 134) Arizona Coyotes Melker Thelin 135) Philadelphia Flyers Carter Sotheran 136) Washington Capitals Cameron Allen 137) Detroit Red Wings Jack Phelan 138) St. Louis Blues Paul Fischer 139) Carolina Hurricanes Charles-Alexis Legault 140) Ottawa Senators Matthew Andonovski 141) Buffalo Sabres Scott Ratzlaff 142) Pittsburgh Penguins Mikhail Ilyin 143) Nashville Predators Sutter Muzzatti 144) Montreal Canadiens Yevgeni Volokhin 145) New York Islanders Justin Gill 146) Winnipeg Jets Jacob Julien 147) Detroit Red Wings Kevin Bicker 148) Seattle Kraken Kaden Hammell 149) Minnesota Wild Aaron Pionk 150) Los Angeles Kings Matthew Mania 151) Winnipeg Jets Thomas Milic 152) New York Rangers Rasmus Larsson 153) Toronto Maple Leafs Hudson Malinoski 154) New Jersey Devils Chase Cheslock 155) Colorado Avalanche Nikita Ishimnikov 156) Columbus Blue Jackets Melvin Strahl 157) Dallas Stars Arno Tiefensee 158) Carolina Hurricanes Ruslan Khazheyev 159) Florida Panthers Olof Glifford 160) Arizona Coyotes Justin Kipkie

Round 6

161) Anaheim Ducks Vojtech Port 162) Arizona Coyotes Samu Bau 163) Carolina Hurricanes Timur Mukhanov 164) New Jersey Devils Cole Brown 165) Montreal Canadiens Filip Eriksson 166) Arizona Coyotes Carsen Musser 167) Chicago Blackhawks Milton Oscarson 168) Seattle Kraken Visa Vedenpaa 169) Detroit Red Wings Rudy Guimond 170) St. Louis Blues Matthew Mayich 171) Vancouver Canucks Aiden Celebrini 172) Philadelphia Flyers Ryan Macpherson 173) Buffalo Sabres Sean Keohane 174) Pittsburgh Penguins Cooper Foster 175) Nashville Predators Austin Roest 176) Calgary Flames Yegor Yegorov 177) New York Islanders Zachary Schulz 178) New York Rangers Dylan Roobroeck 179) Tampa Bay Lightning Warren Clark 180) Seattle Kraken Zeb Forsfjall 181) Minnesota Wild Kalem Parker 182) Los Angeles Kings Ryan Conmy 183) New York Rangers Ty Henricks 184) Edmonton Oilers Nathaniel Day 185) Toronto Maple Leafs Noah Chadwick 186) New Jersey Devils Daniil Karpovich 187) Colorado Avalanche Jeremy Hanzel 188) Boston Bruins Ryan Walsh 189) Dallas Stars Angus Macdonnell 190) Carolina Hurricanes Michael Emerson 191) Florida Panthers Luke Coughlin 192) Vegas Golden Knights Tuomas Uronen

Round 7

193) Tampa Bay Lightning Jack Harvey 194) Columbus Blue Jackets Oiva Keskinen 195) Chicago Blackhawks Janne Peltonen 196) San Jose Sharks David Klee 197) Montreal Canadiens Luke Mittelstadt 198) Florida Panthers Stephan Zvyagin 199) Philadelphia Flyers Matteo Mann 200) Washington Capitals Brett Hyland 201) Detroit Red Wings Emmitt Finnie 202) St. Louis Blues Nikita Susuyev 203) San Jose Sharks Yegor Rimashevskiy 204) Ottawa Senators Owen Becker 205) Buffalo Sabres Norwin Panocha 206) Washington Capitals Antoine Keller 207) Ottawa Senators Vladimir Nikitin 208) Calgary Flames Alex Hurtig 209) New York Islanders Dennis Good Bogg 210) Winnipeg Jets Connor Levis 211) Tampa Bay Lightning Ethan Hay 212) Seattle Kraken Zaccharya Wisdom 213) Minnesota Wild James Clark 214) Boston Bruins Casper Nassen 215) Ottawa Senators Nicholas Vantassell 216) Edmonton Oilers Matt Copponi 217) Pittsburgh Penguins Emil Jarventie 218) Nashville Predators Aiden Frank 219) Colorado Avalanche Maros Jedlicka 220) Boston Bruins Kristian Kostandinski 221) Dallas Stars Sebastian Bradshaw 222) Carolina Hurricanes Yegor Velmakin 223) Pittsburgh Penguins Kalle Kangas 224) Columbus Blue Jackets Tyler Peddle

Poll : 0 votes