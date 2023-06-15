2023 NHL Draft: Which teams have first-round picks?

The first round of the 2023 NHL draft is set for Wednesday, June 28 but not every team will be making a selection.

Trading first-round picks is a good way to acquire NHL players to help teams with the push for a Stanley Cup. With that, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings, and New Jersey Devils are all without their first-round pick.

Although those teams don't have a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft, it doesn't mean they can't trade back into the first round on draft day.

The 2023 NHL Draft order

The first overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft will be the Chicago Blackhawks, who are expected to select Connor Bedard. The Canadian has been hailed as a generational talent for years now and has lived up to the hype thus far.

"It would be awesome," Bedard said about being drafted first overall. "I mean, that the history with that organization and that city with sports would be unbelievable. We'll see what happens but, if they do select me, that would be a huge honor."

When Chicago won the draft lottery, it was a surreal moment for the franchise as they knew they got the right to draft Bedard.

"When our logo flipped over, I was just, 'Wow,'" Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "You understand the impact that a first overall pick can have and having the first overall pick in the right year. Hopefully that's what we've got here and it can change a franchise, it can change a city and it can change an era in a team's history."

The second overall pick will be made by the Anaheim Ducks followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, and San Jose Sharks all have two first-round picks to make in the 2023 NHL draft.

The 2023 NHL draft order for the first round is as follows:

Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets San Jose Sharks Montreal Canadiens Arizona Coyotes Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Vancouver Canucks Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators in the Jakob Chychrun trade) Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators Calgary Flames Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks traded the pick they got in the Bo Horvat trade to the Red Wings for Filip Hronek.) Winnipeg Jets Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay Lightning in the Brandon Hagel trade) Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets traded the pick they got in the Vladislav Gavrikov/Joonas Korpisalo trade to the Flyers for Provorov.) New York Rangers Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers in the Mattias Ekholm trade) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto Maple Leafs in the Ryan O'Reilly trade) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils in the Timo Meier trade) Colorado Avalanche Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston Bruins via Washington Capitals. The Capitals traded the pick they got in the Dmitry Orlov trade to the Maple Leafs for Rasmus Sandin.) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas Stars via New York Rangers. The Rangers traded the pick they got in the Nils Lundkvist trade to the Blues for Vladimir Tarasenko. Dallas would have picked 29th because it lost in the conference final) Carolina Hurricane Montreal Canadiens (from the Stanley Cup runner-up Florida Panthers in the Ben Chiarot trade) Vegas Golden Knights

