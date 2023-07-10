2023 NHL Free Agency: Best players available in each position

NHL Free Agency kicked off on July 1 and most of the top names signed right away, but there are still a handful of impact players available.

Although the 2023 NHL free agent class wasn't considered a good one, the forward group still has some former All-Star players available. On defense, some middle-pairing defensemen can be had for cheap, while the goaltending market is practically dried up.

Let's take a look at the top-three available players at each of the three positions.

2023 NHL Free Agency: Best forwards

#1. Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane finished last season with the New York Rangers after being traded at the deadline.

Even at 34 years old, Kane still has a few more years left in him. However, he is dealing with a hip injury that will see him miss the start of the season. With that, he likely isn't going to sign until he is healthy.

#2. Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko remains unsigned

Vladimir Tarasenko, like Patrick Kane, finished last season with the New York Rangers after a trade near the deadline. Tarasenko is reportedly deep in talks with the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes and should sign soon.

Last season, Tarasenko recorded 50 points between the Blues and Rangers. Although he isn't the player he used to be, he still is a useful middle-six forward.

#3. Tomas Tatar

Tomas Tatar recorded 48 points last year with the Devils and would be a good third-line forward for a Cup-contending team.

It is surprising Tatar hasn't signed, but will likely ink a one-year deal with a Cup-contending team as he looks to hoist the Stanley Cup.

2023 NHL Free Agency: Best defensemen

#1. Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba is still an everyday defenseman and last year recorded 14 points in 79 games with the Minnesota Wild. Although his offensive game has taken a bit of a hit, he still is a useful NHL defenseman and has been linked to the San Jose Sharks if they trade Erik Karlsson.

#2. Caleb Jones

Caleb Jones was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Chicago Blackhawks making him a free agent, which was a bit of a surprise. Jones played in 73 games last season and recorded 16 points.

Jones is likely a sixth or seventh defenseman in the NHL, and likely won't cost much for whatever team signs him.

#3. Ethan Bear

Ethan Bear was tendered a qualifying offer from the Vancouver Canucks making him a free agent. This was mostly due to the fact that he underwent surgery in June and likely will be out until December. Bear is still a solid third-pairing defenseman and should sign once he is healthy.

2023 NHL Free Agency: Best goalies

Jeremy Swayman is an RFA

#1. Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman is the best goalie available, however, he is an RFA. This means he is harder to sign, as the team would need to give something to Boston to do so. In all likelihood, Swayman signs a short-term deal and then hits the UFA market in a few years as a legit starting goaltender.

#2. Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov, like Swayman, is an RFA and is heading to salary arbitration with the Maple Leafs. He is the only other starting goaltending not signed for next season, but all signs point to him being back with the Leafs next year.

#3. Martin Jones

The final goalie on the list is Martin Jones who spent last year with the Seattle Kraken. Jones is one of the best backup goalies in the NHL as he can also be a starter, so it's surprising to see him not signed yet.

