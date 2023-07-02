2023 NHL Free Agency: Top 10 players still available on Day 2

The first day of the 2023 NHL free agency has concluded, and although several prominent free agents have found new teams, there are still notable players available in the market. Ryan O'Reilly committed to a four-year contract with the Predators, while Dmitry Orlov secured a two-year deal with the Hurricanes.

Goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Frederik Andersen also finalized new contracts with the Penguins and Hurricanes, respectively. As the second day of the offseason begins, there are still several outstanding players seeking teams, including two highly skilled wingers.

Let's take a closer look at the top available players in the 2023 NHL free agency

#1. Tyler Bertuzzi

On the second day of NHL free agency, Tyler Bertuzzi stands out as the most desirable available free agent. He quickly adapted to the Boston Bruins after being traded from the Detroit Red Wings previously. Multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

#2. Patrick Kane

It could take a while for Patrick Kane to make his decision as he explores the free agent market for the first time after his departure from the Chicago Blackhawks. The main concern, however, revolves around an offseason surgery that will necessitate a four-to-six-month recovery period.

#3. Matt Dumba

Following Dmitry Orlov's signing with the Hurricanes, Matt Dumba emerges as the top remaining defenseman in the NHL free agency pool. Dumba never hesitates to engage in physical play, which adds to his appeal in the market.

#4. Vladimir Tarasenko

According to reports, Vladimir Tarasenko is carefully considering his options. Injuries have hampered the Russian winger's performance since his Stanley Cup victory with the Blues in 2019. Nonetheless, at 31 years old, Tarasenko's reputation as a highly skilled goal-scorer remains intact.

#5. Patrice Bergeron

The situation surrounding Patrice Bergeron is distinct from most other players on this list. Rather than eagerly anticipating which team the captain of the Boston Bruins will sign with, fans are anxiously awaiting his decision regarding retirement.

#6. Max Domi

After inking a one-year contract with the Blackhawks last offseason, Max Domi significantly raised his trade value by tallying 49 points in 60 games with Chicago. As a result, multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Domi's services.

#7. Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews is expected to take his time before making a decision on signing with a new team. The Chicago Blackhawks had already confirmed that they would not be retaining their captain for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Toews' playing future remains uncertain due to health concerns.

#8. David Krejci

The situation surrounding David Krejci isn't primarily about which NHL team he will join for the next season. Instead, it revolves around whether he will secure a new contract with the Bruins, opt to play in his home country of the Czech Republic or decide to retire.

#9. Trevor Zegras

As Trevor Zegras hits the NHL free agency market, there are many teams eager to secure his services for the upcoming season. With his exceptional skills and potential, Zegras is poised to become a game-changer for any team lucky enough to land him.

#10. Eric Staal

Eric Staal, the veteran center with a decorated NHL career, is now available in NHL free agency, presenting an enticing opportunity for teams in search of experience, leadership and offensive production.

