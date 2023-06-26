2023 NHL Mock Draft: Bedard, Fantilli to lead the way as draft week begins - June 26

The 2023 NHL Draft begins on Wednesday, June 28, and Connor Bedard is set to go first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The draft has been hyped up for quite some time, in large part due to Bedard. But, there are still several great players available, who could be future NHL All-Stars.

With that, here is a mock draft of how the first round may play out. Of course, we won't be projecting trades, which are likely to happen.

2023 NHL Mock Draft

#1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

Connor Bedard has been reported to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft for years now. The Blackhawks should run to the podium to announce the pick as he is a first-line center and has been compared to Connor McDavid.

#2. Anaheim Ducks: Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

Adam Fantilli has also been locked into the second-overall pick for quite some time now. He will likely go back to college next year but will be a first or second-line center in the NHL eventually and could add to the Anaheim Ducks' stacked prospect pool.

#3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Leo Carlsson, C, Orebo (SWE)

This 2023 NHL draft has been talked about as having three star players who are locked in going 1-3 and then after that, the draft really starts. Carlsson has a chance to be a true No. 1 center in the NHL.

#4. San Jose Sharks: Will Smith, C, USA NTDP

This is a possibility for Matvei Michkov but in this NHL Mock Draft, Will Smith makes more sense for the Sharks. He is a well-rounded player and projects as a second-line center.

#5. Montreal Canadiens: Ryan Leonard, RW, USA NTDP

Ryan Leonard is gaining a lot of momentum to be selected by the Montreal Canadiens at fifth. He has been compared to Matthew Tkachuk but will take a few years to get to the NHL.

#6. Arizona Coyotes: David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (SUI)

The first defenseman off the board is David Reinbacher, a right-shot defenseman who has all the tools to develop into a top-pairing defenseman. But, he likely will take a few years to get going in the NHL.

#7. Philadelphia Flyers: Matthew Wood, RW, UConn (NCAA)

This could be a spot for Matvei Michkov but I expect the Flyers to not take that risk here. Instead, they go with Wood who is an incredible goal scorer with a great shot and has a high ceiling.

#8. Washington Capitals: Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (RUS)

Matvei Michkov was hailed as the second-best player in this draft a few years ago but he signed a long-term deal in the KHL. With that, some teams are afraid he won't come to the NHL but the Washington Capitals with Alexander Ovechkin should be able to persuade him.

#9. Detroit Red Wings: Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

The Detroit Red Wings are one of the more intriguing teams in this draft but if they stay at ninth overall, Colby Barlow makes a lot of sense. Barlow is a goal scorer and has been praised for his hockey IQ.

#10. St. Louis Blues: Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA NTDP

Gabriel Perreault is an offensive threat and the Blues need to improve on offense and Perreault fills the void. He will take a few years to get to the NHL but his offensive ability is hard to ignore.

#11. Vancouver Canucks: Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (SWE)

#12. Arizona Coyotes: Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (SWE-JR)

#13. Buffalo Sabres: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (SWE-2)

#14. Pittsburgh Penguins: Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

#15. Nashville Predators: Nate Danielson, C, Brandon (WHL)

#16. Calgary Flames: Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw (WHL)

#17. Detroit Red Wings: Oliver Moore, C, USA NTDP

#18. Winnipeg Jets: Dmitri Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (RUS-Jr.)

#19. Chicago Blackhawks: Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)

#20. Seattle Kraken: Daniil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (RUS-Jr.)

#21. Minnesota Wild: Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)

#22. Philadelphia Flyers: Oliver Bonk, D, London (OHL)

#23. New York Rangers: Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)

#24. Nashville Predators: David Edstrom, C, Frolunda Jr. (SWE Jr.)

#25. St. Louis Blues: Etienne Morin, D, Moncton (QMJHL)

#26. San Jose Sharks: Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha (USHL)

#27. Colorado Avalanche: Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (NCAA)

#28. Toronto Maple Leafs: Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury (OHL)

#29. St. Louis Blues: Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (NCAA)

#30. Carolina Hurricanes: Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon (WHL)

#31. Montreal Canadiens: Bradley Nadeau, LW, Penticton (BCHL)

#32. Vegas Golden Knights: Anton Wahlberg, C, Malmo Jr. (SWE. Jr.)

