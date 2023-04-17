2023 NHL Playoffs Round 1 Predictions: A breakdown of all the matchups ft. Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins and more

The NHL Playoffs are back. It’s the best time of the year as fans lock in their predictions and try to decide which team will be holding the Stanley Cup at the end. WIth the first round of games just around the corner, let’s try and predict how the Stanley Cup playoff picture will pan out, and guess which team will be part of the final eight.

Predicting the first round of NHL playoff games

NHL Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

Prediction: Bruins in five games

Reasoning: The Boston Bruins are an NHL powerhouse right now. The only thing Bruins fans need to worry about is Alex Lyon controlling the series. If that doesn’t happen, the Bruins can make quick work of the Panthers.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Prediction: Maple Leafs in four games

Reasoning: Call me crazy but all curses aside, this seems like a lopsided series. With a struggling goaltender right now, the Maple Leafs, on paper, clearly have the better team.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes

Prediction: Hurricanes in seven games

Reasoning: This series was manufactured in a lab to make the most unwatchable hockey imaginable. The Hurricanes just have more talent, plain and simple, but a goalie like Ilya Sorokin could make things interesting.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils

Prediction: Rangers in seven games

Reasoning: This series is going to be insane, and either team could win. In the end, I’ll go with the more experienced group who are hungry after just barely missing out on the cup a season ago.

NHL Western Conference

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights

Prediction: Golden Knights in five games

Reasoning: The reasons for this are very similar to the Panthers-Bruins series. A good goalie for the Jets but I just don’t think it will be enough as Mark Stone starts to make his return for VGK.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers

Prediction: Oilers in seven games

Reasoning: The Kings have an exciting team, but you have to pick Connor McDavid now. He wants a Stanley Cup, and he’ll run over anyone in the NHL to get it. This might be the highest scoring series in the whole picture.

Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche

Prediction: Kraken in seven games

Reasoning: On paper, I really like how the Kraken matches up against the Colorado defense. If the Kraken can snatch a game in Colorado, this could get extremely interesting.

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars

Prediction: Stars in six games

Reasoning: Jake Oettinger is just good. With both Filip Gustavsson and Marc Andre Fleury struggling down the stretch, the Stars have the upper hand in just about every category.

Poll : 0 votes